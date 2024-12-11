Where things stand with the Mariners after quiet Winter Meetings

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

DALLAS – The main hall of the Hilton Anatole, a place where a country-themed Hallmark Christmas movie could be filmed, was largely quiet Wednesday afternoon.

The final day of the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings was wrapping up with a handful of writers still cranking out stories and others wandering around in search of one more agent or a team executive to get some inside information.

The contingent from the Mariners was headed to the airport for evening flights back to Seattle or their offseason homes. Manager Dan Wilson was the notable exception. He was headed to meet Bryce Miller for dinner somewhere between Dallas and Miller’s home in New Braunfels, Texas.

After three days of meetings – some required by MLB and many others with agents and opposing teams – the Mariners did not make any sort of major transaction to improve their 2025 roster.

They weren’t alone. The Astros, Braves, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Cardinals, Twins, Royals, Tigers, Phillies and Padres didn’t strike a deal during the meetings or in the days leading up to them.

In the modern world of cellphones, text messages and video conference calls, the winter meetings haven’t provided the impetus to trades, signings and activities.

But this year’s gathering was far from dull with the news of Juan Soto signing a $765 million contract with the Mets breaking Sunday evening. After failing to sign Soto, the Yankees turned their focus to addressing their pitching needs by agreeing to an eight-year, $218 million contract with lefty Max Fried.

There were few lulls in the meetings with just enough signings and trades to keep the “hot stove” going. The meetings wrapped up with the Red Sox acquiring left-handed starting pitcher Garrett Crochet from the White Sox for four prospects and trade rumors swirling around Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker growing stronger.

As Jerry Dipoto, Mariners president of baseball operations, admitted early in the meetings, the Mariners have been “shooting in a very specific window” when it comes addressing their roster needs – first base, second base and third base.

The situation is made more difficult with the Mariners limited in payroll flexibility. MLB sources have indicated that the team has roughly $15 to $17 million to work with for player additions.

The Mariners had hoped to address the first base situation before the meetings convened, trying to sign either Carlos Santana or Justin Turner to a one-year contract. The Mariners wanted a veteran presence and a right-handed hitter (Santana is a switch hitter) to help share the responsibilities of the position with Luke Raley, while also helping out at designated hitter.

Could a deal for one of those players happen in the next seven to 10 days?

The cost of the first baseman will be determinant in what Seattle might do to fill either second base or third base.

With a free-agent market thin on impact players at either position, the Mariners will likely go the trade route to fill one spot and then use utility players like Dylan Moore and Ryan Bliss at the other spot.

The Mariners have had conversations with the Phillies about All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm, but the asking price was too high. They have interest in Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner, but Chicago wants MLB players in any trade.

Everything could change if the Mariners trade from their supply of rotation riches.

Dipoto and general manager Justin Hollander reiterated their reluctance to trade a pitcher from their starting rotation on multiple media platforms during the meetings. They turned down a preliminary offer from the Red Sox that would’ve sent Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo to Boston for first baseman Tristan Casas earlier in the offseason.

But MLB sources indicate that they have been listening to offers on deals for Luis Castillo, who is owed $22.75 million over each of the next three seasons, and will continue to listen to them. The Mariners would want proven MLB players, specifically infielders, in return.

With the massive contracts signed by Fried and Blake Snell, the A’s signing Luis Severino to a three-year, $67 million contract and Nathan Eovaldi returning to the Rangers on a three-year, $75 million contract, Castillo’s market value has increased and his contract seems reasonable

He does have a full no-trade clause, which could be a minor roadblock, but players will often waive the clause for cash.

Even with the acquisition of Crochet, the Red Sox have continued to express interest in acquiring a Mariners starting pitcher. A deal that would send Castillo to Boston for Casas and a prospect would also free up some money for the Mariners to use for the other infield needs.

The Cubs, Phillies, Orioles and Yankees would also have interest in Castillo if he was made available via trade.

Will Castillo’s value continue to go up in the days and weeks ahead? It’s possible. It certainly would kick up after Roki Sasaki signs in mid-January. The Mariners are in a position where they don’t want to or feel like they have to trade Castillo. But they would do so for the right return.