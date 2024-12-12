Is it illegal to leave my car warming up unattended in my driveway? What WA state law says

Karlee Van De Venter Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.)

Dec. 12—Washington state is officially in its cold weather season. The east side of the state is experiencing consistent temperatures in the 30s, and the west side has temperatures in the 40s paired with precipitation. During the coldest parts of each day, you’ll likely see your breath as it hits the cold air.

With this weather comes the temptation to leave your car unattended to warm up in the morning while you continue to get ready. But is this technically illegal?

Washington law on warming up cars

In most cases, yes, leaving a car engine on and unattended is illegal. The Revised Code of Washington states that a driver, or person in charge of a vehicle, cannot leave a car alone without first:

Stopping the engine

Locking the ignition

Removing the key

Setting the brake

When parking on a grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway

Failure to do the above can result in an infraction notice. Depending on the scenario, this can be a warning or a ticket. You will be held liable for any collision or damage caused by a car you left unattended.

As remote start key fobs became more mainstream, some states have recently updated their statutes regarding unattended vehicles to consider remote start scenarios. Both Kansas and parts of Missouri have updated legislation to specify that cars started remotely are not legally considered unattended.

Washington has not yet made this change.

However, if you are on private property in Washington, you may get a pass for warming up your car. This will depend on city and county codes in your area.

Car theft in Washington state

Whether legal in your area or not, local law enforcement has advised Washington residents to refrain from leaving their car to warm up unattended anywhere others can access it, including on private property.

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs annual crime report for 2023 (the most recently available report) states there were 53,187 motor vehicle thefts across the state last year. These thefts most frequently occurred at residences, accounting for 34.8% of instances, followed by 30.3% in parking garages or lots.

Washington state had the fourth-most vehicle thefts by volume for 2023, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, ranking below only California, Texas and Florida.

