Conservative candidate survives Liberal wave in B.C. parliamentary riding north of Spokane

Incumbent Conservative Party Member of Parliament Rob Morrison gives a stump speech for his re-election campaign Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at a barbecue in Salmo, B.C. (James Hanlon/The Spokesman-Review)

From staff reports

Although Canada’s Liberal Party was heading for victory in Monday’s election nationwide, the Conservative Party appeared to hold steady in eastern British Columbia.

In the parliamentary district just north of Spokane, the Conservative Party’s incumbent candidate, Rob Morrison, had a big lead in his re-election bid.

Morrison, the member of Parliament who was first elected in 2019, said last week that he’s baffled by President Donald Trump’s antagonistic stance toward Canada, but that he isn’t worried about Canada maintaining its sovereignty. He said he’s concerned about tariffs but more worried about affordability and inflation.

“Affordability was already a big problem, especially cost of housing,” Morrison said at a campaign barbecue Wednesday in Salmo, British Columbia, a town 15 miles north of the border of Pend Oreille County, Washington. “Our biggest issue here is people just want to have more money in their pocket to be able to afford to feed their kids.”

Morrison had 52.5% of the vote with 230 of 310 polling stations counted at 9:10 p.m. Monday night.

The Liberal candidate, Reggie Goldsbury, was far behind in second place with 26.1% of the vote.

The New Democratic candidate, Kallee Lins, was in third with 17.7%.