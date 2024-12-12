Registration open for annual Langlauf ski race at Mount Spokane

Spokane’s preeminent cross country ski race is just two months away, and competitors can begin signing up now.

The 44th annual Langlauf ski race is set for Feb. 2 at Mount Spokane State Park. Skiers can register online at spokanelanglauf.org.

The 10K classic ski race is winter’s answer to Bloomsday and serves as a celebration for Spokane’s Nordic skiing community. It draws skiers from across the region. Last year, about 150 people took part in the race.

It officially started in 1979 but has been canceled twice due to low snow. Tim Ray, the president of Langlauf, wrote on the race website that low snow “should not be a problem this year.”

The course winds around the Mount Spokane State Park Ski trails, passing by both the Selkirk Lodge and the Nova Hut.

Competitors are split into four groups by speed, from an “Elite” group for the fastest racers down to a “fun” group for beginners. There is also an adaptive skier category.

Racers can save some cash if they secure their spots early. Until Jan. 18, online registration costs $35. After that date, the price bumps to $40. On Jan. 29, the fee increases to $45.

Skiers 10 years old and younger are free with a paid adult registration.

Proceeds from the race go toward trail improvements, scholarhips for junior racing and adaptive skiing programs and more.