Conservation group sues governor over Wildlife Commission appointment

OLYMPIA – An Olympia-based conservation organization has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Bob Ferguson over his reappointment of Molly Linville to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, arguing Linville cannot hold two elected or appointed positions simultaneously.

The Washington Wildlife First Foundation’s lawsuit, filed in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday, alleges that Linville is ineligible to serve on the commission since she also serves as a member of the Palisades School Board.

According to a letter obtained by The Spokesman-Review, Linville resigned from the Palisades School Board.

The nine members of the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission hold six-year terms and are tasked with overseeing the Department of Fish and Wildlife. The commission must include three members from Western and Eastern Washington and three members who can be from anywhere in the state.

While membership requires Senate confirmation, members serve as voting members on the commission while awaiting approval.

According to her resignation letter, Linville stepped down from the school board Thursday.

“Rather than drag the school through the mud and clog up the courts with this lawsuit, I am choosing to step down,” Linville wrote, adding that she had “done nothing more wrong than volunteering my time to two entities.”

The Palisades School District has 29 students and three teachers in Douglas County.

Claire Davis, executive director of Washington Wildlife First, said Thursday it was unclear how the resignation would impact the lawsuit. A spokesperson for Ferguson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

Days before the session ends, it is uncertain if the Senate will vote on the nominations before it adjourns on Sunday. The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee is scheduled to hold an executive session on three appointments to the commission on Friday morning. With so little time remaining in the session, the nominations might not be brought to vote before the full Senate.

Days before he left office, Jay Inslee nominated Ferry County rancher Lynn O’Connor to Linville’s position representing Eastern Washington on the commission.

Ferguson announced on April 9 that he had nominated Linville, Jim Anderson and Victor Garcia to the commission, writing in a statement that the three brought “deep and varied experience, as well as unique perspectives to the Fish & Wildlife Commission.”

The appointment comes after the governor’s office reviewed 14 eligible nominations to the commission.

Linville, a rancher from Douglas County, was previously appointed to a six-year term by Inslee in 2019.

According to Linville’s biography provided in Ferguson’s announcement, she received a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology from the University of Montana and previously worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a wildlife biologist and a refuge manager.

While on the commission, Linville has worked with lawmakers on fire suppression in communities not served by a fire district and on fire impacts on rangeland, according to her commission biography.

In 2018, Linville received the Redd Fund Award from the Society for Range Management for excellence in range management.

The Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation filed a similar lawsuit in 2023 after Inslee appointed Commissioner Lorna Smith, who also served on the Jefferson County Planning Commission, to the post. Following the lawsuit, Smith resigned from the planning commission and continues to serve on the wildlife commission.

Linville’s term will expire on Dec. 31, 2030.