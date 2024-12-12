Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III sits out of practice for second straight day

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III sat out practice for a second consecutive day Thursday with a calf injury that held him out of last Sunday’s win at Arizona.

Coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that tests didn’t reveal anything that indicated it would be a long-term injury and said the team characterizes Walker as “day to day.”

While Walker sitting out again would seem to increase the odds he won’t play Sunday, the key is likely to be if he can do anything the next two days.

“I would like to see him (practice) at some point (this week),” Macdonald said Wednesday. “But I wouldn’t say that (not practicing) would exclude him from playing.”

The Seahawks will have to issue a game-status report Friday when more clarity will come on Walker’s potential availability.

Three other players also sat out with injuries – cornerback Tre Brown (hamstring), safety Jerrick Reed II (quadriceps) and tight end Brady Russell (foot). Brown and Reed sat out on Wednesday and Brown missed Sunday’s game against Arizona.

Tackle Abe Lucas sat out as a rest day to manage his knee and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins also got a rest day.

Listed as limited were WR DK Metcalf (shoulder), LB Ernest Jones IV (knee/rest) and DL Leonard Williams (foot/rest).

Three players who remain on IR but have returned to practice over the last few weeks all were full participants – OT Stone Forsythe (hand, safety K’Von Wallace (ankle) and cornerback Artie Burns (toe).

Packers injuries

Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has missed three straight games with a knee injury, was listed as a full participant for a second straight day, appearing on track to return for Sunday’s game.

Alexander was the 18th overall pick in 2018 and named to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2022. He has played just 10 snaps since Oct. 27. SI.com reported Thursday that Alexander said after practice “I’m feeling better, feeling better. It’s a process.”

Safety Javon Bullard (ankle) was the only Packer who did not practice on at least a limited basis. Bullard, Green Bay’s starting nickel, was injured in the loss to the Lions last Thursday .