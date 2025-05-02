Analysis: Projecting Seahawks’ 53-man roster now that action moves back to the field

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The roster of any NFL team is never really set.

Changes can occur at any time as players are released, others signed and other moves are made throughout the course of the year.

But the conclusion of the NFL draft means that most of the significant moves the Seahawks will make are done.

Now comes the task of getting on the field with rookie minicamp this weekend, OTAs in a few weeks and training camp in late July to whittle a 90-man roster down to 53.

There is just one cutdown date, the week following the final of three preseason games.

What might the Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster look like?

Let’s take a look.

Quarterback: Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe.

Comment: The Seahawks haven’t often kept three QBs on the 53-man roster but likely will this year. Tuesday’s news that the Seahawks waived Jaren Hall also makes this position cut and dried. The big question will be how quickly Milroe progresses and if he can overtake Lock as the backup, or at least show he deserves playing time.

Running back: Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Damien Martinez, Kenny McIntosh, Robbie Ouzts.

Comment: There will be good battles for the final tailback spot between Martinez and McIntosh — or for both to earn their way onto the roster — and at fullback. For now, I’m going with four TBs and for fifth-round pick Ouzts to earn the fullback job in a tight competition with Brady Russell, who would surely be kept on the practice squad and available when needed.

Tight end: Noah Fant, AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert.

Comment: The Seahawks kept four tight ends last season and could again with Saubert taking on significant special-teams snaps and the other three taking most of the offensive snaps.

Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo.

Comment: There will be some good competition for the final WR spots as well with the addition of draft picks Horton and Ricky White III. It’s worth remembering that the Seahawks usually keep three or so WRs they have waived on the practice squad and likely will again — and most receivers clear waivers. That would be my guess with White, given roster needs elsewhere, as well as a few others such as River Cracraft, Cody White and Dareke Young. The wild card here is Steven Sims, who at the moment is the most experienced returner on the roster. McIntosh took over kickoff return duties late last year and Horton had significant punt return experience in college — he returned one for a TD each of his final three seasons at Colorado State — and could start out handling those duties.

Offensive line: Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Olu Oluwatimi, Anthony Bradford, Abraham Lucas, Sataoa Laumea, Christian Haynes, Jalen Sundell, Josh Jones, Mason Richman.

Comment: There are going to be some interesting battles at the back end of the roster here, too, as there just won’t be room for all of the late-round picks they made the last two years. In this case, I have Michael Jerrell and 2025 draftee Bryce Cabeldue getting waived. I assume each would be signed to the practice squad and continue to be groomed. I’m going with Jones because of his experience and versatility and Richman as tackle depth for the final two spots.

Interior defensive line: Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy II, Rylie Mills, Johnathan Hankins.

Comment: One question is whether Mills will be ready for the season after suffering an ACL injury in December. If he is, he’s on the roster. If not, maybe Mike Morris makes the roster again as a backup end/tackle. The Seahawks answered one question Tuesday by agreeing to terms to re-sign veteran Johnathan Hankins, who filled the role of nose tackle in the base defense last season. While they explored adding a nose tackle in the draft, they ended up not getting one.

Edge rusher/outside linebacker: DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall, Boye Mafe.

Comment: The four-man rotation here seems set, though we’ll see if someone such as 2024 training camp sensation Jamie Sheriff can make a move for a spot this year, or one of the UDFA signings such as Jared Ivey of Ole Miss or Connor O’Toole of Utah.

Inside linebacker: Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Drake Thomas, Josh Ross.

Comment: This is how the depth chart ended last season, with Ross as Jones’ backup in the middle and Thomas the backup to Knight on the weakside. And there’s been no additions here since.

Safety: Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori, Jerrick Reed II, De’Anthony Bell.

Comment: The only other safeties listed on the roster prior to the UDFA signings are Ty Okada and A.J. Finley. They are hoping Reed can stay healthy and provide depth and special teams prowess again.

Cornerback: Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe, Nehemiah Pritchett, Shemar Jean-Charles.

Comment: The Seahawks didn’t take a cornerback in the draft, as many expected given the team’s depth, and John Schneider acknowledged afterward that the Seahawks may need to add a corner or two.

Former Seahawk Shaquill Griffin, who took an official visit recently, remains a free agent. The reported UDFA signings include Zy Alexander of LSU, who some projected as an early Day 3 pick and reportedly received $259,000 guaranteed from the Seahawks, indicating the team made an aggressive move to get him.

Also worth remembering the Seahawks signed Jean-Charles, a 2021 fifth-round pick of the Packers who started two games for the Saints last season, in free agency and he could fill the role as the backup corner who plays a lot of special teams, as well.

Specialists: Kicker Jason Myers, punter Michael Dickson, snapper Chris Stoll.

Comment: No drama here as the Seahawks appear set to have the same kicking battery for a third straight season in 2025.