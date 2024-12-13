Brigham Young women take over in third quarter for 72-57 win over Washington State

From staff reports

Brigham Young took over in the third quarter Friday for a 72-57 win over Washington State in a nonconference game at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

Delaney Gibb scored 14 of her 26 points in the third quarter and BYU (9-2) closed the quarter on a 14-3 run after being tied at 39 with 3 minutes left.

WSU (4-6), which shot 35% from the field and made 5 of 22 3-point attempts, did not score for 3 minutes before halftime after leading 24-18.

BYU ended the half on an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer and layup from Gibb in the final minute.

WSU opened the third quarter on a 10-3 run to retake the lead.

Gibb followed with another layup and 3-pointer to tie the score at 34.

Tara Walllack led WSU with 16 points and nine rebounds.

WSU returns to host Saint Martin’s on Sunday at noon.