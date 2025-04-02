WSU forward Ethan Price to participate in NABC All-Star Game

PULLMAN – Washington State forward Ethan Price hasn’t played his final college game.

Price has accepted an invitation to the West roster for Friday’s NABC College All-Star Game, which features top senior talent from across the country. The game is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday on CBS Sports Network in San Antonio as part of Final Four Friday.

Price averaged 13.2 points, 5.2 assists and 2.2 assists per game this season on 38% 3-point shooting, hitting 49.7% from the floor. In WSU’s final game of the season, a loss to Georgetown in Monday’s College Basketball Crown first-round game, Price had 16 points and six rebounds.

A native of Bury St. Edmunds, England, Price has scored 1,500 career points on 50.9% shooting from the field with 618 career rebounds, 267 assists and 111 blocks. Price is the first Cougar since Kyle Weaver to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 200 assists in his career.

Cougars have participated in the past two All-Star Games, following current Sacramento Kings forward Isaac Jones’ participation in 2024. Price, a transfer from Eastern Washington, played and started all 134 games of his career for head coach David Riley.