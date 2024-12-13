Do you know the best and the brightest holiday lights display in town? Help us put it on the map.

From staff reports

The lights were hung on the homes with care, in hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there. Do you or a Spokane County neighbor go all out with the holiday displays? Does your street do up the holidays right? Do you just love that place down the road with the thousands of lights synced to Christmas music?

We want to hear about it.

Visit our holiday light map online and enter the coordinates in our mapping program. If you have a specific address, great. If you only know cross streets, that’ll work, too.

We’ll publish a list of the homes in the paper on Friday, Dec. 20. And as you head out to tour the best and brightest holiday displays, our online map will help you find your way.

Visit spokesman.com/maps/holiday-lights-2024 to enter an address or plot your route. Please allow one to two business days for your address to appear.