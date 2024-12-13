Key matchup: Alex Karaban, UConn’s all-around wing, has transformed into an All-America candidate for Huskies

NEW YORK CITY – When Dan Hurley was mulling a reported six-year, $70 million offer from the Los Angeles Lakers in June – one of the most compelling storylines of the summer, not only in college basketball but American sports at large – UConn’s basketball coach had a number of conversations that influenced and informed his final decision.

There were discussions with wife Andrea, UConn Athletic Director David Benedict and other members of the Huskies’ coaching staff. Hurley also met with Lakers President Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka, and fielded text messages from LeBron James.

Less than 24 hours before announcing his decision, Hurley dialed up one more phone number to talk things over.

Junior forward Alex Karaban was one of the last people in Hurley’s ear before the coach announced plans to return to Storrs, Connecticut, on June 11 – just another example of the beyond-the-box-score impact the All-America candidate has had during a decorated three-year with the Huskies.

The basketball numbers add up for Karaban, too. For the first time in three meetings with Gonzaga, he’ll be front and center on the Bulldogs’ scouting report heading into a ranked matchup at New York City’s Madison Square Garden Saturday night .

Karaban, who missed two games after the Maui Invitational with a concussion, returned to the court Sunday to post the type of stat line UConn fans have become accustomed to seeing from the tough, versatile wing.

Playing all but 1 minute against Texas, Karaban scored 21 points to go with 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in a 76-65 road win at the Moody Center.

Similar to his head coach, Karaban took a long look at the NBA before revealing he’d return to UConn on May 29, a handful of hours before the 11:59 p.m. withdrawal deadline.

A valuable role piece for UConn’s past two national championship teams, Karaban’s a bona fide star for the Huskies, providing veteran leadership that’s been as valuable in some cases to a younger group as his scoring, rebounding and defense.

If Karaban played 39 minutes against Texas, it’s possible he won’t come off the floor at all Saturday against the eighth-ranked Zags. With two viable options at the wing position, GU may be uniquely equipped to guard UConn’s top scorer , or, if nothing else, throw a few different defensive looks at him.

Michael Ajayi, who’s started the past seven games for Gonzaga, possesses the length and lateral quickness to keep his UConn counterpart in front on dribble drives. The Pepperdine transfer, who’s averaging 5.4 rebounds, should be able to neutralize or equal Karaban (5.0 rpg) on the glass.

In the stretches without Ajayi, Gonzaga is likely to lean on senior Ben Gregg for the Karaban assignment. Gregg may not match the UConn wing in quickness or athleticism, but the 6-foot-10 senior has the size advantage as well as experience guarding Karaban each of the past two seasons.