The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
41°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA Emirates Cup

1:30 p.m.: Semifinal: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee TNT

5:30 p.m.: Semifinal: Houston vs. Oklahoma City ABC

Basketball, college men

8 a.m.: Memphis at Clemson ESPN2

9 a.m.: Texas A&M at Purdue CBS

9:30 a.m.: Coppin State at Penn State Big Ten

10 a.m.: Ohio State at Auburn ESPN2

10 a.m.: Wichita State at DePaul FS1

11 a.m.: Tulsa at Central Florida ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Fordham at Bryant CBS Sports

11:30 a.m.: Wisconsin at Butler Big Ten

Noon: UCLA at Arizona ESPN2

Noon: Seton Hall at Rutgers Fox 28

12:15 p.m.: N.C. State at Kansas ESPN

1 p.m.: La Salle at North Carolina KSKN

1 p.m.: Louisiana State at Southern Methodist ESPNU

2 p.m.: Missouri State at Washington State ESPN+

2 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at Providence CBS Sports

2:15 p.m.: Louisville at Kentucky ESPN

2:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Illinois Fox 28

3 p.m.: McNeese at Mississippi State ESPNU

4 p.m.: Marquette at Dayton CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. UConn Fox 28

5 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ESPNU

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Gonzaga SWX / ESPN+

2 p.m.: Kentucky at Purdue Big Ten

6:30 p.m.: Utah at Washington Big Ten

Combat Sports, UFC

4:20 p.m.: Ramon Taveras vs. Davey Grant ESPN2

8 p.m.: Dustin Jacoby vs. Vitor Petrino ESPN2

8:30 p.m.: Bruno Silva vs. Manel Kape ESPN2

9 p.m.: Billy Quarantillo vs. Cub Swanson ESPN2

9:30 p.m.: Joaquin Buckley vs. Colby Covington ESPN2

Football, college

9 a.m.: Jackson State at South Carolina State ABC

9 a.m.: Incarnate Word at South Dakota State ESPN

Noon: Navy vs. Army CBS

Noon: UC Davis at South Dakota ESPN+

12:30 p.m.: Mercer at North Dakota State ABC

Golf

1:30 a.m.: DP: Alfred Dunhill Championship (third round) Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: Grant Thornton Invitational (second round) Golf

Noon: PGA: Grant Thornton Invitational (second round) NBC

Hockey, NHL

6 p.m.: Nashville at Colorado CBS

Soccer, club men

4:30 a.m.: EFL: Queens Park at Bristol City CBS Sports

7 a.m.: EPL: Leicester City at Newcastle USA

7 a.m: EFL: Cambridge at Wrexham CBS Sports

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Nottingham NBC

Soccer, club women

4 p.m.: USL Super League: Spokane at Tampa Bay Peacock

Volleyball, NCAA Tournament

2 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Pittsburgh ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Stanford vs. Louisville ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

1:30 p.m.: Missouri St. at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

5 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. UConn 590-AM / 96.1-FM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Gonzaga 101.5-FM

Football, college

11 a.m.: Army vs. Navy 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Prince George at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change