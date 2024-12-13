Rocket the K9 rallies honorable mention in a national first responder therapy dog contest

North Idaho therapy dog Rocket just took a ride to national recognition for his service in the Kootenai County Sheriff’s K-9 unit.

The Brittany spaniel and his handler, John McSwain, a sheriff’s office chaplain, earned a rare “honorable mention” in the First Responder Paws Therapy Dog Award contest, McSwain said.

First place went to therapy dog Kora and handler Debbie LeCroy, a senior police officer in Asheville, North Carolina. The goldendoodle rescue did some of her best work after Hurricane Helene, the contest said.

But an unusual “honorable mention” recognition went to Rocket, tied to her support work for first responders and victims as well as to how he’s drawn attention to why that’s important for mental health.

“We want to give special recognition to Rocket and his handler, John McSwain, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, for their tremendous success in publicizing this contest, and raising local and national awareness about the cause of therapy dogs for first responders,” contest organizers said. “They generated more news coverage than any contestant in the history of this contest.”

Rocket began his sheriff’s job in 2023, mainly to comfort first responders and residents affected by violent or tragic incidents. He’s also a calming presence in the sheriff’s department offices.

Registered “Sir Rocket the Kindhearted” with the American Kennel Club, he visits veterans, school children and people at hospitals and hospice facilities.

Rocket was up against 19 therapy dogs in the running, and one cat, but the feline technically couldn’t win the title. People voted for the top first responder therapy dogs online Nov. 25 to Dec. 4.

The contest was sponsored by FHE Health, a health center in Deerfield Beach, Florida, that treats people who have behavioral health disorders.