Washington State women cap nonconference play with 76-48 win over Saint Martin’s

From staff reports

The Washington State women’s basketball team is going into conference play with a win.

The Cougars capped their nonconference slate with a wire-to-wire 76-48 victory over Saint Martin’s at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

Eleonora Villa led the Cougars (5-6) with 20 points. Joining her in double figures were Jenna Villa (no relation) with 10 points and Candace Kpetikou with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cougars had a clear advantage over the Division II Saints (7-3). WSU shot 54% from the field and had a 44-14 lead in points in the paint.

The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak with the win. They struggled against Power Four competition in their nonconference schedule, going 1-4 in such games.

WSU begins the first of a two-year stay in the West Coast Conference. Only four members of the 11 WCC teams enter conference play with a winning record.

Portland is well ahead of the field at 11-0.