Seahawks ‘optimistic’ QB Geno Smith could return to play next game

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Monday morning the team does not have any additional information on the status of quarterback Geno Smith, who injured his right knee in Sunday night’s 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

He added there is optimism he will be available to play next week against the Minnesota Vikings.

“Yeah, yeah,” Macdonald said during his radio show on Seattle Sports 710 when asked if Smith may be able to play, adding at another point “we’re optimistic that Geno is back.”

Macdonald indicated that more tests are still being conducted saying, “We’re going through that right now,” and he may know more later by the time he meets with the media at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Macdonald re-affirmed that initial tests seemed to indicate there is no major damage. He said an X-ray showed “nothing broken or anything” and reiterated what he said after the game that there did not appear to be any structural damage.

“He seemed optimistic this morning texting with him, so we’ve got that going for us,” Macdonald said.

Smith was injured with just over seven minutes to play in the third quarter of a 30-13 loss when he was tackled by Green Bay’s Edgerrin Cooper as he tried to throw the ball away under pressure.

Smith limped off after being examined on the field, then in the medical tent on the sidelines, and taken into the locker room.

He returned to the sidelines late in the third quarter and hoped to re-enter the game but was unable to, Macdonald said.

Smith is third in the NFL in passing yards with 3,623 with 14 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. He has also rushed for 231 yards on 47 carries, third on the team.

Sam Howell, who started all 17 games for Washington last season and was acquired in a trade in March to be the backup, replaced Smith for the rest of the series on which he was injured and seven others that followed.

One ended in a touchdown, a 45-yard drive following a fumble recovery. But four others ended in punts, one in an interception and the final as time ran out on the game.

Howell, who had played just one snap previously this season, finished 5 of 14 for 24 yards with one interception and a passer rating of 14.6.

“Sam was put in a tough spot,’’ Macdonald said Monday. “We expect Sam to play better in those moments and I know he can.’’

Macdonald said the Seahawks altered the offensive game plan some to try to accentuate the things Howell does well.

“We just didn’t get it done to the level that we needed to,’’ Macdonald said.

Howell was sacked four times as the Packers had seven.

“Obviously that’s way too many, so that’s something we’re going to be working on,’’ Macdonald said.

The Seahawks defense had no sacks of Green Bay’s Jordan Love.

Smith was 15 of 19 for 149 yards before leaving the game, with no touchdowns and one interception, a third-down throw into the end zone that killed a scoring chance in the second quarter.

The only other QB on their roster is Jaren Hall, a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2023 who has been on the Seahawks’ practice squad all season. He has been elevated to the active roster twice this year, including for Sunday’s game, but has not played. Hall can be elevated one more time before he has to be added to the 53-man roster.

The Seahawks also played the final three quarters of the game without center Olu Oluwatimi, who left with what Macdonald described as a “quad/knee combo’’ injury.

Rookie Jalen Sundell played the final three quarters at center.

Macdonald was not asked on his radio show for an update on Oluwatimi’s injury but said after the game “not sure of the severity. Severe enough for him not to come back in. We’ll figure out the extent, get the imaging and all that stuff tomorrow (Monday).”

The Seahawks fell to 8-6 with Sunday’s loss and into a tie with the Rams for first in the NFC West, but with LA holding the tiebreaker due to a win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in October.

The Vikings (11-2) host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football and with a win can move into a tie for first in the NFC Central. Minnesota is listed as being as much as a 4.5-point favorite over the Seahawks next Sunday in a game slated to begin at 1:05 p.m.

Will be updated