Seahawks trade up in second round to select S Nick Emmanwori, later add TE Elijah Arroyo, QB Jalon Milroe

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seahawks began day two of the NFL draft with a splash Friday, pulling off a trade with the Tennessee Titans to move up to 35 spots and take South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori.

The Seahawks dealt picks 52 and 82 to the Titans to move up and get a player who has been compared to Seattle legend Kam Chancellor and to one of Mike Macdonald’s former players in Baltimore – Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton.

Like those two, Emmanwori has unique size for a safety, listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds.

That size had South Carolina using Emmanwori as a deep safety and near the line of scrimmage, often as a nickel corner.

Some have questioned if that means NFL teams will struggle to find the best fit for him. Wrote Pro Football Focus: “Emmanwori is a tricky prospect who will require a leap of faith, considering where he’s likely to be drafted. His elite athleticism and playmaking ability suggest his ceiling could be on par with a player like Kerby Joseph, but his underwhelming box play and questionable technique and instincts are more reminiscent of Isaiah Simmons, who was drafted in the first round in 2020 but has struggled to find a natural NFL position.”

The Seahawks obviously think they can find a good role for him having made an aggressive move up to add him to a secondary that already includes the safety duo that ended last season as the team’s starters – Coby Bryant and Julian Love.

Emmanwori said he was excited to join those two players as well as cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen and made a bold prediction.

“Just keep it short and simple, looking to recreate the Legion of Boom,” Emmanwori said.

Emnanwori said he is well aware of the LOB and Chancellor. His position coach at South Carolina, Torrian Gray, was also the position coach for Chancellor at Virginia Tech.

“He used to tell me all the time that we have a lot of similarities,” Emmanwori said. “He used to compare out game a lot and honestly Kam Chancellor is like one of my favorite safeties ever. So it means a lot to be going to Seattle. Used to watch film of him all the time on TV, used to pull up his highlights before the game. It’s crazy.”

In fact, Emmanwori said Chancellor sent him a text Thursday saying he was excited to see how his NFL career will unfold.

Emmanwori had an inkling he might be coming to Seattle.

The team hosted him recently for one of its official “30 visits,” when teams can bring in draft-eligible players to their facilities.

“Genuinely, I’m happy they came and got me,” he said. “Felt great when I went up there for the visit. … felt the most connected with them, so if it was anybody to do it I knew it was going to be them.”

The similarities in Emmanwori’s size and how Macdonald used Hamilton in Baltimore – Hamilton has been an All-Pro the last two years – had many thinking the Seahawks might take Emmanwori at pick 18.

The Seahawks instead used that pick on guard Grey Zabel on Thursday.

Seeing Emmanwori available the Seahawks leapt, trading the pick it got in the DK Metcalf trade along with its own in the third round to move up 17 spots to get him.

The Metcalf deal and the Geno Smith trade gave the Seahawks 10 picks overall and five in the first 92.

As general manager John Schneider noted earlier this week, that also gave the Seahawks flexibility to move up if a player was suddenly available they wanted.

“If we can find people that want to move around (the Seahawks will consider it),” Schneider said. “… We feel like we’re going to be able to impact our team with our kind of guys, with respect to all the guys that are here right now, bringing in people that we’ll be able to work with them, compete with them. Yeah, just continue down that path of competing every day and adding as much depth as you possibly can.”

Add TE Arroyo later in second

With their third selection in the draft, the Seahawks turned back to their offense, taking tight end Elijah Arroyo.

Arroyo, a 6-5, 254-pounder, caught 35 passes for 590 yards and seven touchdowns last year playing with QB Cam Ward, the former Washington State star who was the first overall pick of the draft on Thursday.

Arroyo battled injuries in 2022 and 2023 when he had just six receptions for 77 yards in eight games played before breaking out last season. Those injuries included a torn ACL that ended his 2022 season after four games. That injury lingered through the 2023 season.

Wrote Pro Football Focus in its scouting report of Arroyo: “Arroyo is a receiving tight end through and through who can line up as a wingback and in the slot. An NFL team hoping for a consistent blocker will be disappointed, though. If given a chance to show off his all-around athleticism, he can be a contributor as a big slot type.”

The Seahawks have three other tight ends on their roster in Noah Fant, AJ Barner and Eric Saubert, an eight-year vet who signed last month as a free agent after spending last season with the 49ers. Brady Russell, who played tight end last season, was recently moved to fullback.

Fant is entering the final season of his contract, and Saubert is also on a one-year deal while Barner is entering his second season after being taken in the fourth round last season.

Arroyo will join that mix and comes to Seattle with an intriguing back story.

He was born in Orlando, Florida, but moved to Cancun when he was seven as his father had landed a job selling time shares, he said. Arroyo said he played American football while in Mexico. He lived there until he was 12 when the family moved back to Frisco, Texas, he said.

He then signed with Miami out of high school and spent four seasons there.

Arroyo said he hadn’t had much contact with the Seahawks during the predraft process, saying he’d had a meeting with the team at the scouting combine “and that’s about it.”

Arroyo said he views himself as a tight end who can play both inside and out and can run any route.

“I feel like that’s where I thrive, just being able to spread out and create mismatches,” he said.

According to Pro Football Focus, Arroyo lined up in the slot on 216 snaps last season with 165 in-line and 35 split out.

Added PFF in its scouting report: “He is not a reliable blocker. He lacks the strength to stay engaged with linebackers and even when throwing his full body into defensive ends, it doesn’t move them much. He also has some bad technique, dipping his head before big contact and lacking leverage when engaging drive blocks. His competitive toughness and effort are big plusses, even in blocking situations where he is outmatched. He truly plays with a chip on his shoulder with good urgency in his movements.”

QB Milroe taken in third round

With their third selection in the NFL draft, the Seahawks selected Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with the 92nd overall pick – a pick they got from the Raiders for quarterback Geno Smith.

Milroe had attended the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, but was not expected to go in the first round.

He fell to the middle of the third round, where Seattle decided to leap and take him and add to a quarterback room that includes Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Sam Howell and Jaren Hall.

The 6-2, 225-pounder was regarded as one of the best dual threats available in the draft, rushing for 20 touchdowns last season at Alabama.

Milroe also completed 205 passes on 324 attempts for 2,834 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while playing for former UW coach Kalen DeBoer.

He is the third quarterback taken in the draft since John Schneider became the team’s general manager in 2010, the others being Russell Wilson in the third round in 2012 and Alex McGough in the seventh round in 2018.

Milroe was the fourth quarterback selected following Miami’s Ward (first overall to Tennessee), Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss (25th to the Giants) and Lousville’s Tyler Shough (40th to the Saints).

That meant Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders was still available. Sanders ended up not being taken and will still be available when the draft resumes Saturday morning with rounds four through seven.

In a conference call with Seattle reporters after his selection was announced, Milroe said he had no regrets about attending the first round in person. He traveled to Houston for the rest of the draft.

“I know going in this is a process,” he said. “My ultimate goal was to hear my name called and I was able to hear that today, so this is definitely a dream come true.”