Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast: Breaking down UConn loss, the impacts of Battle and Ajayi, and looking ahead to Nicholls, Bucknell

From staff reports

Ryan Nembhard was exhausted, Graham Ike seemed sluggish and Nolan Hickman never found a rhythm.

Still, despite Saturday night’s loss to UConn at Madison Square Garden – Gonzaga’s second straight loss and third of the season – the Zags are probably only a handful of possessions away from being undefeated.

In the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, longtime Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox examine the good and bad of Saturday’s 77-71 loss, including the impressive efforts of newcomers Khalif Battle and Michael Ajayi.

Meehan and Fox also look ahead to this week’s home games against Nicholls on Wednesday and Bucknell on Saturday, and how those contests might help build a little confidence for the 7-3 Zags.

Catch the episode here, or find it on Apple Podcasts, and Spotify and Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.