‘I am the happiest person in the world’: Family gets visit from Santa before discharge from NICU

Each year, Santa brings holiday memories to the families with babies in MulitCare Deaconess Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

The holiday cheer allows families to make normal seasonal memories when their family has not been in a normal situation.

Daisy was not supposed to have her first Christmas until next year. Due in January, the premature baby was born on Dec. 4 and has been in the NICU for the first few weeks of her life.

With their baby in the hospital, parents Inna and Jared Mason did not think their family would celebrate Christmas as they usually do.

“I didn’t think she would get to see Santa for her first Christmas. It’s gonna be a memory we want to share with her,” Inna Mason said.

Jared Mason added he was glad to avoid a mall Santa this year.

Given how careful visitors must be with premature babies, NICU nurse Dustan Braun donned the red suit and carefully wrapped each baby in a stocking individually knitted by volunteers.

“They are like a little gift for all of us this holiday season,” he said.

As one of the only men on staff, Braun has been strong-armed into the role of Santa for several years.

He doesn’t mind at all.

“Holidays are stressful, and I’m grateful I can bring a little joy and normalcy in the holiday season,” he said.

The visit from Santa was special to the Masons because it was their last day in the NICU. After a final checkup and pictures with Santa, the family headed home.

“I am the happiest person in the world,” Inna Mason said as a nurse placed Daisy in her hands.

Asked if they had any plans for when they got home, Jared Mason replied: “Just stare at her for a while.”

NICU nurse manager Sarah Hurley said being able to celebrate holidays from home after being in the NICU can make them all the more special.

“If you’ve had a child or a baby that’s sick, you really appreciate being home with your baby and that your baby is healthy, especially for holidays or family birthdays. Whatever that milestone may be, I think it really gives you a little different appreciation for things that you celebrate,” Hurley said.