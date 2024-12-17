Starbucks union authorizes strike ahead of final bargaining

By Daniela Sirtori Washington Post

The union representing Starbucks Corp. baristas voted to authorize a strike ahead of the final stages of bargaining over contract terms.

Starbucks Workers United said 98% of union workers voted in favor of a stoppage, which will occur “if necessary,” according to an announcement Tuesday. No decision has been made on whether or not the workers would strike. The union represents workers at over 500 of the company’s more than 10,000 company-operated stores in the US.

Earlier this year, the labor group and the company agreed to resume bargaining with the aim of drafting a contract framework. Starbucks Workers United said in the statement that the company has “yet to bring a comprehensive economic package to the bargaining table,” and that hundreds of charges alleging that Starbucks has engaged in unfair labor practices remain unresolved.

Bargaining delegates are meeting with Starbucks for negotiations on Tuesday for the last scheduled session of the year.

“It’s time to finalize a foundational framework that includes meaningful investments in baristas and to resolve unfair labor practice charges,” said Silvia Baldwin, a Philadelphia barista and bargaining delegate.

Starbucks didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.