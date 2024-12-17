This day in history: Spokane’s bus and utility systems face budget shortfalls; ‘prominent’ families sent blackmail letters

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1974: The Spokane City Council “lapsed into shock” when it learned that its utility budget was deep in the red.

The water, sewer and refuse operations were underwater by at least $579,000.

The refuse department could break even financially “only by boosting rates” or otherwise passing costs along to the consumer by about 12%.

One council member said the effect on city residents would be “just devastating.”

In related news, the Spokane Transit System had its own budget problems. It said it would have to reduce its weekend and weeknight service.

The problem? Ridership had dropped significantly since Expo ’74 closed.

From 1924: “Blackhand,” or blackmail, letters had been delivered to at least two prominent Spokane families.

In one case, a child’s life was threatened unless blackmail money was delivered. In the other case, the lives of a wife and daughter were threatened.

The Spokane Chronicle believed that “the threatening letters apparently failed” and the anonymous letter-writers “have drifted away.” Private investigators were attempting “to run the writers to earth.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1862: General Ulysses S. Grant issues order No. 11, expelling Jews from Tennessee. In January 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln learned of the order, he expressed his disapproval, after which Grant rescinded the order.