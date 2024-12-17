What to stream: Fresh movies, shows to fill your queue over the holidays

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

It’s likely a crazy travel week for many, heading home for the holidays, which means it’s time to load up the watch list or iPad with content to keep you content through long travel times and potential delays. Thankfully, there’s a wealth of new movies and series available this week, so here are some selections to keep you entertained on the road, or, if you’re staying put, to cozy up with as the year winds down.

First up, the inspiring documentary “Blink,” directed by Daniel Roher, is now streaming on Disney+. This heartstring-tugging doc follows a French Canadian family after they discover that three of their four children have retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic disease that leads to visual impairment. They set out on a journey across the world to fill up their children’s visual memory banks, seeing as many sights as they can, and crossing off items on their young children’s bucket list. This life-affirming and tear-jerking film is good for families to watch together (including kids) so it’s also a great choice for a family movie night. Stream it on Disney+ and Hulu.

Also new to Disney+ is the Elton John documentary, “Elton John: Never Too Late,” a look back at his long and illustrious career, so add that to the queue as well.

Also new this week: one of the fall’s hottest titles, the Palme d’Or winning “Anora,” directed by Sean Baker, starring Mikey Madison, hits premium VOD this week. If you’re wanting to catch up with awards movies at home, “Anora” has picked up a slew of critics organization awards and Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice nominations in the past few weeks on the road to the Oscars. The story of a young Brooklyn dancer who falls in love with a Russian oligarch, this wild Cinderella story is one of the best films of the year. Rent it on PVOD.

Angelina Jolie has also received acclaim (and a Globes nom) for her portrayal of Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain’s “Maria,” which hit Netflix earlier this month, and the meme-worthy papal thriller “Conclave,” starring Ralph Fiennes, is now streaming on Peacock, if you want to catch up with the online chatter.

Or maybe a good binge-watch is in order: the addictive real estate mystery “No Good Deed” hit Netflix on Dec. 12, from “Dead to Me” creator Liz Feldman, sporting an all-star cast of Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson and more. Hitting Peacock this Thursday, Dec. 19, is the new high-concept rom-com “Laid,” from creator Nahnatchka Kahn. Stephanie Hsu stars as a woman whose exes all die in freak accidents and sets out on a mission to warn all her former flings, with her best friend, played by Zosia Mamet, in tow.

Or maybe a good holiday travel movie is in order, and we’re not talking “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” Jaume-Collet Serra’s latest action thriller “Carry-On” has been storming up the Netflix charts since debuting on the platform, about a TSA agent (Taron Egerton) caught in a terrible scenario with a mysterious caller (Jason Bateman) at the airport on Christmas Eve. The cutesy college rom-com “Sweethearts” starring Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga is set around Thanksgiving and has been streaming on Max since November, but centers around friends returning to their hometowns from college. If you haven’t caught up with it yet, comedian Caleb Hearon makes it worth the watch.

Safe travels and happy streaming!