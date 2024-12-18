Buzzer Breakdown: Braden Huff, Graham Ike combine for 45 points in Gonzaga’s 102-72 victory

Here are three observations from No. 13 Gonzaga’s 102-72 win over Nicholls State on Wednesday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Post production

Graham Ike and Braden Huff combine to average 26 points per game, a figure that was even higher a few weeks ago. The two posts nearly reached their per-game average in the first 20 minutes against the Colonels.

Ike, and the rest of the Zags, got off to a slow start, but Huff was instant offense off the bench, scoring on two free throws and a basket inside. Huff finished the half with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field in 9 minutes. Ike closed the opening half strongly to add 12 points, hitting all five of his free throws.

Huff finished with a season-high 25 points, one shy of his career-high 26 against San Diego last season. Ike had 20 points in just 18 minutes.

Turnover issues

The Zags only turned the ball over 16 times in losses to Kentucky (six) and UConn (10). GU wasn’t as careful with the ball against the quick-handed Colonels.

Gonzaga had nine turnovers in the first 20 minutes. The Zags matched their season high of 13 against West Virginia and Indiana with 11:23 remaining when Ryan Nembhard drove inside and his pass out to the perimeter was off target.

GU cut down on the miscues in the second half, but still lost the turnover battle to Nicholls State 15-10.

Double-double machine

Nembhard had another productive night with 18 points and 10 assists. The 6-foot senior guard has a team-high five double-doubles in 11 games, Ike is second on the team with two double-doubles, and Ben Gregg has his first double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 boards.

Nembhard was highly efficient, hitting 6 of 9 shots from the field, including 2 of 3 3-pointers, and all four of his free throws. He added four boards and two steals.