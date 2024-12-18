The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Washington State at San Diego ESPN+

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Orlando TNT

6:30 p.m.: New York at Minnesota TNT

Football, college, New Orleans Bowl

4 p.m.: Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston ESPN2

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Chargers Prime Video

Golf

12:30 a.m.: DP World: Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago ESPN+

Soccer, men, UEFA Conference League

Noon: HJK Helsinki vs. Real Betis CBS Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco 101.5-FM

Basketball, high school

5:15 p.m.: Lewis and Clark vs. Ferris at the Arena (doubleheader) 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Chargers 92.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change