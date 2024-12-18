On the Air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Washington State at San Diego ESPN+
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Orlando TNT
6:30 p.m.: New York at Minnesota TNT
Football, college, New Orleans Bowl
4 p.m.: Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston ESPN2
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Chargers Prime Video
Golf
12:30 a.m.: DP World: Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago ESPN+
Soccer, men, UEFA Conference League
Noon: HJK Helsinki vs. Real Betis CBS Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco 101.5-FM
Basketball, high school
5:15 p.m.: Lewis and Clark vs. Ferris at the Arena (doubleheader) 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Chargers 92.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change