Washington State women cruise past San Diego 65-42 in first WCC game

From staff reports

SAN DIEGO – The Washington State women’s basketball team was victorious in its first West Coast Conference game.

The Cougars beat San Diego 65-42 on Thursday at Jenny Craig Pavillion .

WSU was paced by four scorers in double figures, led by Tara Wallack with 13 points.

WSU’s Eleonora Villa added 12 points, Astera Tuhina 11 and Charlotte Abraham 10.

The Cougars (6-6) are playing their first of two seasons in the WCC.

They outscored the Toreros (4-6) 14-9 in the first quarter and led 33-21 at halftime.

WSU returns home to host Pepperdine on Saturday.