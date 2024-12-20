Is it legal to decorate your vehicle with Christmas lights in WA? Here’s what the law says

By Rosemary Montalvo (Tacoma) News Tribune

The holiday season seems to bring out people’s creative side. Many people use lights and inflatables to transform their yards into Christmas wonderlands. But some people take it a step further and decorate their cars.

You may have encountered some of these vehicles on the street decked out in bright Christmas lights.

As amusing as it might seem to see these cars out and about, it is actually illegal.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattillo, there isn’t a state law that specifically bans decorating your car with Christmas lights, but there are state laws that specify the kinds of lights that are permitted, where and how they should be mounted on the vehicle and how many lights you’re allowed to have on your vehicle.

According to Washington state law, a vehicle must not have any lighting equipment that can “impair the effectiveness of lighting equipment required by (state law).” Prohibited lighting includes aftermarket neon lights, electrically or mechanically powered signs like Christmas lights.

Dattillo specified that people can have Christmas lights on their cars as long as they are properly mounted and are not on while the vehicle is moving.

“If you just have the lights mounted and they’re not on, as long as they’re properly secured and they’re not flying off your vehicle, then that’s fine,” Dattillo said. “You just can’t have them turned on while you’re driving on the road.”

Dattillo said that although he enjoys seeing people get into the holiday spirit, mounting Christmas lights onto a moving vehicle ultimately poses a safety risk, especially during poor weather conditions.

“I love the fact that people want to express themselves and show some holiday spirit no matter what holiday it is that they’re celebrating, but we have to do it responsibly,” Dattillo said. “As innocuous and innocent as putting some Christmas lights in your car may seem, especially when it’s poor weather, at distance, at speed, multi colored lights, white lights, they can start looking like different things. They can look like road obstacles. They can look like emergency vehicles, and it can start to confuse other drivers, and that’s the concern.”

Vehicles that are parked in private driveways, parking lots or that are participating in some kind of parade and have the appropriate permits are fine to have the lights turned on, Dattillo said.

People who are seen out driving with their vehicle covered in Christmas lights turned on can be pulled over and face a fine of $145, according to the Washington State Courts bail schedule.