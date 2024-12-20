Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Lance M. Monson and Aubree L. Nygard, both of St. George, Utah.

Lucas D. Lecaire and Jordan A. Jackson, both of Spokane.

Linn M. Parish and Sarah E. Marin, both of Spokane.

Kevin A. Brown and Betty P. Finley, both of Spokane.

Jean R. Charlcime and Marie C. Zami, both of Spokane.

Richard C. Braun and Hailey L. Fuller, both of Spokane.

Shahwali Haidari, of Columbus, Ohio, and Hawa Haidari, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Judith Prince v. Noel Tolentino, complaint for damages.

Kent Walker v. David Allen and H&H Express, complaint for personal injuries.

Hope House LLC v. Elizabeth Jacobsen, restitution of premises.

Montgomery Court Apartments LLC v. Mackenna Atkins, restitution of premises.

Fr. Bach Housing V LLC v. Robert Diluzio, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Savannah Belcourt, restitution of premises.

Appleway Rosewood Apartments LLC v. Eric Duran, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Katie Linares, restitution of premises.

Riverside and Browne Investment LLC v. Adam Siebert, restitution of premises.

Charles B. Rogers v. Christopher Obert, restitution of premises.

Kathryn B. Allen v. Evergreen Towing, seeking quiet title.

Jeremy E. Foster v. Natasha J. Smith, seeking quiet title.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Henyan, Karissa D. and Samuel L.

Belitz, Todd S. and Tanna M.

McCoy, Ellen and Andrius

Harvey, Jesse A. and Willis, Jillian W.

Murphy, Sandra B. and Branson, Jacob S.

Peterson, Candy A. and Brenton M.

Legal separations granted

Stroup, Shannon C. and Bryer, Toby J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Carl D. Jones, 43; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Jay C. Gleason, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Jay Hill, 30; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Kyle A. Williams, 40; $3,150 in restitution, 48 days in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering and criminal mischief.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

James D. Meyer, 24; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Mark A. Benjamin, Spokane; debts of $21,313.

Joelle D. Burnett, Pullman; debts of $69,312.

Donald W. and Krystiane R. Brock, Spokane; debts of $322,042.

Jayme L. Reynolds, Spokane Valley; debts of $126,360.

Nellie J. Quiroz, Mattawa, Wash.; debts of $64,593.

Richard L. and Bridget L. Cappel, Lamont, Wash.; debts of $91,480.

Lonnie R. and Lynn G. Edwards, Spokane; debts of $1,046,193.

Ray Edwards International, Inc., Spokane; debts of $847,745.

Robert P. and Nicole E. Braswell, Deer Park; debts of $497,098.

Scott C. Herrick, Spokane; debts of $152,556.

Harvey L. Rist, Spokane; debts of $126,141.

Meredith L. Hipperson, Spokane; debts of $330,839.

Gerald S. and Autumn J. Russell, Spokane; debts of $466,708.

Teresa G. and Stephen W. Johnson, Moses Lake; debts of $200,222.

Bryan K. and Kendra M. Wellner, Spokane; debts of $244,313.

Quishana Potts, Airway Heights; debts of $45,259.

Brysen D. Haynes, Moses Lake; debts of $21,333.

Wage-earner petitions

Barry E. and Linda Shook, Spokane; debts of $193,666.

Shawna R. Tinney Waters, Wilbur, Wash.; debts of $368,458.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Ray D. Davidson, 34; 60 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, third-degree theft.

Tayln C. Ferullo, 27; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Danielle F. Fisher, 31; 45 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Scott H. Greger, 34; five days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Gail L. Boisoneau, 39; 35 days in jail, 12 months of probation, second-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Joshua H. Clements, 34; seven days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Robert M. Fleck, 31; 15 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and two counts of protection order violation.

Mauricio R. Leon, 42; 27 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Janine E. Ludwig, 27; 30 days in jail converted to 240 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, two counts of second-degree criminal assistance.

Justin G. Mitchell, 49; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Marcy R. Moore, 24; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Timothy R. Price, 31; 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Meranda L. Warren, 24; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Lance K. Watson, 37; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.