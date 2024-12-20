Why does it seem like everyone’s getting sick? Look out for these 6 winter illnesses in WA

By Daniel Schrager The Bellingham Herald

It’s called feeling under the weather for a reason. Winter often brings a spike in illnesses, and Washington state is no exception.

In an email to McClatchy, a Washington State Department of Health spokesperson said that respiratory illnesses tend to spike during colder months since people spend more time indoors, where a lack of ventilation allows viruses to spread more easily. DOH also pointed to the fact that schools, where viruses tend to be transmitted easily, are in session and that holiday gatherings can lead to the spread of viruses.

State data suggests that Washington has seen an uptick in respiratory illnesses in recent weeks, although cases still remain relatively low compared to previous years and other regions. Whether you think you’re coming down with something, or you want to avoid catching a cold ahead of the holidays, here’s what you need to know.

Most common illnesses in WA this winter

The DOH maintains a dashboard of statistics on three of the most prevalent respiratory illnesses in the state – COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The data suggests Washington has seen a significant uptick in flu and RSV cases in recent weeks, while COVID case counts have dipped going into late fall.

Here are some of the most common illnesses in Washington so far through mid-December:

• RSV

• Flu

• COVID-19

• Rhinovirus and Enterovirus

• Parainfluenza virus

• Adenovirus

RSV has the most confirmed cases of any respiratory virus in Washington this winter, according to DOH. The state recorded 223 cases of the virus over the first week of December, the most recent week with complete data available. That’s over four times the number of cases confirmed in the state over the first full week of November.

DOH told McClatchy that most cases are unreported, or are being tested at home, meaning true case numbers are likely much higher. So while case counts can give us a sense of which illnesses are on the rise, it’s important to look at other data as well.

RSV accounted for 0.6% of hospital and emergency room visits in Washington during the week of Dec. 8 to Dec. 14, according to DOH.

The flu was responsible for 0.9% of the state’s hospital stays and 1.8% of emergency care visits in the second week of December. For context, those numbers are up from 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively, across the first week of November. The number of confirmed flu cases that week reached 187 that week, up from 148 the prior week, and 96 the week before that.

Even with the spike, case counts are relatively low compared to previous years according to DOH, although the rise in recent weeks suggest that flu season is just getting started in the state.

Illnesses in the rhinovirus and enterovirus category, typically associated with common cold symptoms, have seen the next highest case count so far this winter. They accounted for 94 confirmed cases in the first week of December, although that number is down significantly from the over 160 cases recorded for the week ending Oct. 5.

Washington has seen between 20 to 32 cases of human parainfluenza virus, and 13 to 15 cases of adenovirus over the three more recent weeks on record.

Tips for preventing illness this winter

According to DOH, the best and easiest way to protect against the flu this winter is to get vaccinated. Vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 are widely available and can be found in pharmacies. There’s also a vaccine for RSV, although it’s prioritized for use by older adults and the immunocompromised.

DOH recommends three steps to protect yourself against illness this winter.

• Get the seasonal flu vaccine.

• Wash your hands often.

• Consider using a mask when in an airport or other crowded locations.

Other viruses on the rise

While their case counts aren’t particularly high yet, a pair of respiratory illnesses have seen a sharp rise in recent weeks. COVID-19 cases doubled between the last week of November and the first week of December. Human metapneumovirus cases, meanwhile, jumped from just one a week in early and mid-November to 11 cases total over the last week of November and the first week of December.

Current CDC statistics on viruses

Another good indicator of which illnesses are most prevalent right now is test positivity rate. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t publish state-by-state positivity rates, it does break the statistic down by region. In the Pacific Northwest, Rhinovirus and enterovirus currently have the highest positivity rate at 18.1%, although that number stood at 32.2% as recently as late September.

7.2% of tests are coming back positive for the flu, and RSV has the next-highest positivity rate at 5.2%, followed by COVID-19 and parainfluenza virus.

Flu, RSV and COVID symptoms

Here are some common symptoms of each illness that you can look out for if you think you’re getting sick this winter.

According to DOH, common flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, fatigue, headache and diarrhea or vomiting. The illness can become severe in some cases – DOH 132 reported flu-related deaths in the 2023 to 2024 flu season, and 272 deaths the year before. So far, the state has seen two deaths this year, both in patients above the age of 65.

The illness typically spreads through coughing and sneezing, according to DOH. While it’s typically associated with the winter – it usually peaks between December and February in Washington – it can spread at any time.

DOH lists runny nose, decreased appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing as the primary RSV symptoms. RSV can become severe, most commonly in infants and older adults. DOH noted that it’s the leading cause of hospitalizations among infants in the U.S.

The state has yet to see an RSV death this season, but it saw 111 last year and 120 the year before.

Familiar COVID-19 symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

While the number of severe COVID-19 cases is nowhere near what it was at its peak of the pandemic, over 1,200 Washingtonians died of complications from the virus over the 2023-2024 season, with an additional 188 deaths so far this year, according to DOH.

Symptoms for other common viruses

According to the CDC, human parainfluenza viruses typically cause common cold symptoms, like runny nose, fever, coughing, sneezing and sore throat. While symptoms are typically mild, in some cases it can lead to an infection in the lungs, throat or vocal chords, especially in children.

Adenoviruses also typically cause cold-like symptoms, although in some cases they can develop into bronchitis, pneumonia, pinkeye and inflammation of the stomach, according to the CDC. It’s typically spread through the air, close contact or touch.

Also according to the CDC, Rhinoviruses are the leading cause of common colds (Wisconsin’s state health department estimates they cause 50% of colds). Symptoms are typically mild and go away on their own, but can include runny nose, coughing, sneezing and sore throat.

Enteroviruses are more common in the summer and fall, according to the CDC, and primarily affect children. They can lead to similar symptoms as well as rash, mouth blisters and muscle aches.