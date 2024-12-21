Kolton Mitchell paces Idaho’s season-best shooting effort in 95-72 win over Pacific

From staff reports

Coeur d’Alene product Kolton Mitchell scored a career-high 32 points for the Idaho Vandals, who shot a season-best 58.7% from the field during a 95-72 nonconference rout of Pacific on Saturday afternoon at Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California.

Mitchell, a redshirt freshman out of Lake City High, shot 12 of 17 from the field and 6 of 10 from 3-point range to lead the Vandals (5-8) to their biggest win of the season against a Division I opponent.

Idaho also snapped a three-game losing streak.

Idaho hit five 3s over the first 8 minutes and held the Tigers (5-9) to 2-of-12 shooting from the field during that span.

The Vandals used the hot start to create a 24-5 advantage, and they stayed ahead comfortably throughout the second half.

Guard Kristian Gonzalez added 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field, and post Julius Mims contributed 14 points and nine rebounds for Idaho, which shot 15 of 34 (44.1%) on 3-pointers.

Pacific shot 42.2% from the floor and 11 of 29 on 3-pointers.

The Vandals begin Big Sky Conference play on Jan. 2 at home against Montana State.

Women’s basketball

Idaho 68, Cal State Northridge 52: The Vandals (8-3) broke open a tight game with a dominant third quarter and cruised to a nonconference win over the Matadors (2-9) at Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, California.

The Vandals trailed 35-33 at halftime but outscored Cal State Northridge 25-8 in the third quarter. Idaho shot 8 of 18 from the field in the third quarter and held the Matadors to 3-of-17 shooting.

Guard Hope Hassmann led Idaho with 18 points and Anja Bukvic added 14. The Vandals shot 32.9% from the field and 6 of 28 from 3-point range, but finished 14 of 16 from the foul line. Idaho outrebounded the Matadors 53-38.

Cal State Northridge, which shot 30.2% from the field and 29.2% on 3-pointers, committed 23 turnovers.