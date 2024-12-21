Small school roundup: Hudson Gilbert leads Medical Lake boys basketball to nonleague win; Zoe Galbreath paces Lind-Ritzville/Sprague past Connell

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Boys

Nonleague

Medical Lake 85, Springdale 35: Hudson Gilbert scored 17 points, Austin Michaud added 15 points and the Cardinals (4-2) beat the visiting Chargers (2-6). Z’Andre Barker and Andre Pinyan led Springdale with nine points apiece.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 65, Connell 63: Brody Boness scored 25 points and the Broncos (3-3) defeated the visiting Eagles (4-3). Hunter Vanhollebeke scored 24 points for the Eagles.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 47, Asotin 44: The Lancers (3-4, 2-1) beat the visiting Panthers (6-1, 1-1).

Northeast 1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 84, Odessa 34: Caden Correia scored 27 points, and the Warriors (5-1, 3-1) defeated the visiting Tigers (4-5, 2-2). K. Watson scored 16 points for the Tigers.

Wellpinit 74, Chesterton Academy 49: Andrew Moyer scored 24 points, and Wellpinit (7-0, 5-0) defeated the visiting Knights (1-4, 1-3). Gabe Cary scored 14 points for the Knights.

Inchelium 56, Cusick 44: The Hornets (4-2, 3-1) beat the Panthers (6-1, 3-1).

Selkirk 49, Curlew 44: The visiting Rangers (3-5, 1-4) beat the Cougars (1-7, 1-3).

Southeast 1B

Dayton 52, Colton 32: The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-2) beat the visiting Wildcats (0-7, 0-4).

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 71, Waitsburg 58: The Eagles (3-5, 2-3) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-2, 0-2).

Pomeroy 65, Oakesdale 46: The Pirates (1-5, 1-3) beat the Nighthawks (5-2, 4-1).

Girls

Nonleague

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49, Connell 31: Zoe Galbreath scored 27 points and the Broncos (4-3) beat the visiting Eagles (3-5).

Northeast 2B

Liberty 62, Asotin 16: Kendall Denny scored 22 points and the visiting Lancers (4-3, 1-2) beat the Panthers (2-5, 0-2).

Northeast 1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 52, Odessa 16: Emma Brummett scored 26 points and the Warriors (4-3, 3-1) beat the visiting Tigers (3-5, 1-3).

Inchelium 70, Cusick 44: The Hornets (6-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Panthers (3-4, 1-4).

Curlew 42, Selkirk 30: The Cougars (6-1, 2-1) beat the visiting Rangers (7-3, 2-3).

Southeast 1B

Garfield-Palouse 78, Tekoa-Rosalia 29: K. Brantner scored 16 points, and the visiting Vikings (5-2, 4-1) defeated the Timberwolves (3-5, 1-4). Hannah Douglas scored 14 points for the Timberwolves.

Oakesdale 31, Pomeroy 20: Lucy Hockett scored 13 points and the visiting Nighthawks (6-2, 5-0) beat the Pirates (3-3, 1-2).

Colton 59, Dayton 32: The Wildcats (4-3, 4-2) beat the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2).