This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “James: A Novel,” Percival Everett (Doubleday)

2. “Wind and Truth: Book Five of the Stormlight Archive,” Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

3. “The Women: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

4. “The House of Cross,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)

5. “The Book of Bill,” Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

6. “Counting Miracles: A Novel,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

7. “The God of the Woods: A Novel,” Liz Moore (Riverhead)

8. “Wicked Collector’s Edition: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” Gregory Maguire (Morrow)

9. “To Die For,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. “Now or Never,” Janet Evanovich (Atria)

Nonfiction

1. “Melania,” Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

2. “Cher: The Memoir: Part One,” Cher (Dey Street)

3. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” Amy Tan (Knopf)

4. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten (Crown)

5. “Guinness World Records 2025,” Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records)

6. “Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions,” John Grisham and Jim McCloskey (Doubleday)

7. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals – A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food,” Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George (Ten Speed)

8. “Confronting the Presidents: No Spin Assessments from Washington to Biden,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

9. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

10. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)