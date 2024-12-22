Gonzaga takes short holiday break before beginning preparation for UCLA

Gonzaga's Ben Gregg (33) moves the ball in the paint against Bucknell during the second half of Saturday's win. (TYLER TJOMSLAND/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

College basketball players and the populace probably would agree: There’s just never enough time around the holidays.

No. 13 Gonzaga took care of business with a pair of comfortable home victories this week and most players are in hurry-up mode to squeeze in as much time as possible with family and friends.

The calendar and GU’s schedule aren’t fully cooperating, but many players will have a chance for at least 2-3 days back home, an early Christmas celebration and the opportunity to get their minds and bodies right for the remainder of the season.

The Zags have a week between Saturday’s 86-65 win over Bucknell and next Saturday’s showdown against No. 18 UCLA, which will probably drop a few spots after losing to North Carolina, at the Intuit Dome, new home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Gonzaga’s next practice is scheduled for Christmas Day and there will not be a whole lot of time before the team hops on a plane Dec. 27th for Los Angeles. It’s a meaningful matchup for two programs with aspirations of high seeds and staying close to their campuses in March Madness.

“They’ll be back Christmas Day,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “We’ve got to at least get a sweat in Christmas Day to start getting ready.”

Gonzaga, No. 5 in the NET rankings, is 2-3 in Quad 1 games after recent losses to Kentucky and UConn. UCLA, which slipped seven spots to No. 19, is 2-1 in Quad 1.

“Christmas break is going to be good to rejuvenate, clear our minds and get right back to it,” senior guard Nolan Hickman said after hitting four 3-pointers and scoring 14 points against the Bison. “This is the perfect game to come back to.”

Some Zags were able to begin their journey home Saturday night. Others are staying put.

Hickman, a Seattle native, and Coloradan Graham Ike were the two players brought to Saturday’s post-game media session. Turns out neither are going home, even though the distance for both is shorter than several of their teammates.

“I’m not going home,” said Ike, asked about his holiday plans.

“We got the gym,” Hickman added.

Asked if more players are staying in Spokane, Hickman said, “I would say more than usual.”

“We got practice on Christmas so we had to be back,” Ike said. “We have to be locked in, man, when we come back. Some guys are still going to go home and enjoy themselves and enjoy their time with their families and Christmas and what not, but I’m sure they’ll still be getting their work in, taking some time off.

“Hopefully they can find a healthy balance, myself as well.”

As if they have plans with teammates in Spokane on Christmas, “Not really man,” Hickman said.

“NBA Hoop,” Ike offered.

“For real, video games,” Hickman said.

“Just chill out and enjoy our time,” Ike added.

Gregg on the rise

Senior forward Ben Gregg’s first six games: 6.5-point scoring average, no games in double figures, 0 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Gregg’s last six: 13.5 points per game, five in double digits, 6 of 18 from distance.

Gregg has hiked his overall scoring average to 10.0, giving the balanced Zags six players in double figures, led by Ike’s 15.5. Gregg is tied for second in rebounding at 5.3 with Michael Ajayi. The two basically split time at the ‘4’.

The 6-foot-10 Gregg is still dialing in his 3-point stroke, but he’s hit 33.3% over the last six contests. It’s a good sign going forward since Gregg has been more of a factor in the second halves of seasons during his career. He’s posted stronger scoring stats in West Coast Conference play in three of his first four seasons.

Gregg is hitting nearly 69% on 2-point attempts and 83.7% at the free-throw line. The former is second only to his 73.3% last season and the latter is easily a career best.