Report: Steve Belichick leaving UW to join father’s staff at North Carolina

Scott Hanson Seattle Times

Washington defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, who has been expected to join father Bill’s staff at North Carolina, will become the Tar Heels’ defensive coordinator, according to a report Sunday from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com.

Bill Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as coach of the New England Patriots, took the North Carolina coaching job earlier this month.

Steve Belichick is expected to stay with the Huskies through their game against Louisville in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31.

Steve Belichick joined UW coach Jedd Fisch’s staff before this season after spending the previous seasons on the defensive coaching staff of the Patriots. He was the defensive play-caller in his final four seasons with New England.

Washington’s defense ranked ninth in the Big Ten in yards allowed at 324.8 and 10th in points allowed (22.8). UW is second in the conference in passing yards allowed at 166.8, which is also fifth in the nation.

Pete Thamel of ESPN said according to sources, the Huskies have spoken to “numerous candidates about the defensive coordinator position and is expected to move quickly in response.”

Thamel also reported that sources said the Huskies are not expecting other staff changes.