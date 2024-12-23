Reptile star of ‘Crocodile Dundee’ dies in Australia at age 90-plus

By Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News New York Daily News

The saltwater crocodile who made a shocking star turn in “Crocodile Dundee” has died in Australia.

Burt the croc died at Crocosaurus Cove in Darwin over the weekend, the park posted on social media. The croc “passed away peacefully” and was “estimated to be over 90 years old.”

“Burt was truly one of a kind,” Crocosaurus Cove wrote on Instagram. “He wasn’t just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures.”

Though “Crocodile Dundee” was mostly about Paul Hogan’s human character, Burt the crocodile made an appearance in the Australian Outback. He is shown attacking Linda Kozlowski’s character before meeting a gruesome end at Hogan’s hands.

The scene “was actually filmed using the motions of Burt and him launching out of the water,” Crocosaurus Cove boss Penny Priest told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. “Obviously he wasn’t in the whole scene, but that was where he made his debut.”

After his 1986 star turn, Burt hung out in various wildlife preserves before arriving at Crocosaurus Cove in 2008.

The park tested Burt’s prediction abilities in Australian elections and major sporting events, and he correctly predicted France’s victory over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final.

“His fiery temperament earned him the respect of his caretakers and visitors alike,” Crocosaurus Cove wrote. “He embodied the raw and untamed spirit of the saltwater crocodile.”