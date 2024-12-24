Ask the doctors: Curbing drinking during holiday season

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I just turned 36, and I’m feeling the effects of drinking more than I used to. My boyfriend and I both have big families, so during this time of year, we have wall-to-wall holiday parties. Last year we did dry January, but this year we want to try a dry-ish December. How do you do that but still have some fun?

Dear Reader: We’re sorry to get to your letter so late in the holiday season, especially because it echoes the concerns that fill our inboxes as the leaves begin to fall. People are looking for a way to thread the needle between the rigor of complete abstinence and the ill effects of overdoing. We recently addressed the issue of holiday overeating, a challenge many of us face. Your question gives us the opportunity to talk about alcohol, which, like rich foods, becomes abundant during this time of year.

Surveys show that drinking during the holiday season spikes – often significantly. Many respondents report that having just one drink at each holiday gathering adds up to double their normal intake. There’s only a handful of weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, but the additional alcohol use can take a toll. Adverse health effects include impaired blood sugar control, an increase in blood pressure, added empty calories, changes to mood and mental health, poor sleep and lowered resistance to risky behaviors.

Health data show that emergency room visits in which alcohol has played a role dramatically increase during this time of year. So does the risk of being involved in an alcohol-related car accident. Data compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration finds that car crashes due to impaired driving are 40% higher during the holidays. The bottom line is that your decision to limit drinking during that time is a wise one.

You said you and your boyfriend were considering a “dry-ish” December. A good way to begin is by clearly defining the “ish” part of that goal. Look at your calendars, and decide ahead of time at which events you will indulge in alcohol and which you won’t. When you do drink, set a limit and stick to it. That means not only counting the number of drinks, but also being aware of their size. If you’ve allowed for a refill, space it out with one or more nonalcoholic beverages.

Food slows alcohol absorption. That makes it important to always eat something before you drink and also as you drink. Fiber and protein help stabilize blood sugar, so start with meat and veggies before you hit the desserts.

When declining a drink, social pressure can be an issue. Coming prepared with a humorous or gracious refusal can deflect the attentions of a persistent host. Having your nonalcoholic beverage served in a wine glass or a champagne flute will also help you fly under the radar.

Another useful guideline is to set a specific time at which you will stop drinking. This is particularly important if you don’t have a designated driver. With a bit of planning – and let’s face it, a bit of willpower – you can meet your dry-ish December goals while still enjoying the pleasures of the festive season – and if not this one, perhaps next year.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.