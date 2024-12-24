‘Big dreams do come true’: Down syndrome can’t stop Spokane’s Rachel Burns from earning jiu-jitsu black belt

By Charlotte McKinley The Spokesman-Review

Some 17 years ago, Rachel Burns and her two sisters walked into their first jiu-jitsu class.

Their mother, Judy, hoped the training at Newborn Cascao on North Monroe Street would help keep her daughters safe.

“All of my girls, I want them to be able to protect themselves,” Judy said.

But what started as a curiosity grew into a passion for Rachel, now 38.

And while the Reardan (Washington) High graduate has Down syndrome, she hasn’t let that stop her from rising through the ranks of the sport, being promoted to black belt on Oct. 26 by Newborn Cascao owner and head professor James Weed.

“I am so proud of her,” Judy said.

Jiu-Jitsu black belts aren’t easy to come by – especially if someone is differently abled.

“Although she’s differently abled, we’re all differently abled,” Weed said, mentioning athleticism, age, injuries and strength as factors to everyone’s abilities. “(Down syndrome is) the cards she was dealt.”

Rachel was excited to receive her black belt, as were the rest of the students gathered, according to Weed.

“They just caught me off guard,” the Spokane native said.

Weed, who has been teaching Jiu Jitsu in Spokane for 15 years, has had much experience teaching and promoting students to black belt from all walks of life – whether they be professional athletes or hobbyists.

“I was telling (Rachel) when she got her black belt, it’s so easy when somebody is in her certain situation to almost be like, ‘OK, I’ve seen enough. Like, that’s good. It’s good enough,’ ” Weed said. “(And then give) her this complimentary black belt. … You don’t get to find out what they’re capable of unless you push them to make them show it,” Weed added, mentioning that he expected Rachel to complete the techniques at the proper times when rolling.

With consistency and hard work, she persevered and began climbing the ranks.

“I needed to be more tough,” Rachel said, crediting her professor for pushing her. “I learned a lot from James Weed.”

In a sport that continuously puts courage to the test, she focused on those techniques to guide her through the toughest times.

“I would get over with my nerves from competing, then just face the fear in the eye,” Rachel said.

Weed said it was “cool just seeing her wanting to push through those fears.”

These days, Rachel is often the first person to greet a newcomer or to want to roll with someone new to the mats, Weed said. Her bubbly, fun-loving personality makes a positive impact in the room when she walks in, he added.

“She can change the room,” Weed said.

That’s not surprising, Judy said. It’s how the family embraced the sport years ago.

“We walked to the door,” she said when they first arrived at Newborn, “and the guys looked at us like, ‘What are those people doing with blue belts?’ It was funny. And then we realized we had to start with a white belt.”

Throughout more than a decade of training, Rachel has learned some valuable lessons, including dedication. Most people quit their journey before reaching the blue belt, but she persevered.

“People can change,” Rachel said. “It just takes them longer to change.”

Rachel continues to train at least once a week, demonstrating the power of hard work and consistency.

“Big dreams really do come true,” she said. “I am proud to be a black belt at (Weed’s) gym.”