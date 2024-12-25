Former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll interested in Bears’ job, report says

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

In August, former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he was “not desiring” being an NFL coach again, instead expressing his enthusiasm for a planned teaching job at USC this spring.

But during that interview with Sports Radio 93.3-KJR, he held open the idea that he could change his mind.

A report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter Wednesday indicates Carroll has done just that, stating he “would like to return to the sideline next season” and has expressed interest in the Chicago Bears’ opening.

The report stated Carroll has had no talks with the Bears or any other teams but that he is “interested” in pursuing the Chicago opening, and potentially others, and “would welcome that chance” to talk to the Bears.

Will the Bears show the same interest?

That wasn’t immediately clear.

The Bears – who, interestingly enough, host the Seahawks on Thursday night at 5:15 on Amazon Prime – are looking for a new coach after firing Matt Eberflus last month.

Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown took over as the interim coach, and the Bears are 0-3 since then, having lost nine in a row to fall to 4-11.

The New York Jets and New Orleans Saints also have head-coaching openings, but ESPN’s story did not link Carroll to either of those two. Carroll coached the Jets for one year, in 1994, going 6-10 before being fired. Other teams could also have openings once the regular season ends next weekend.

Many have speculated the Bears will target Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who has helped reshape the Lions into one of the best offenses in the NFL.

Johnson has been thought by some a perfect candidate for Chicago to groom rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 draft. The Bears also have former UW standout Rome Odunze at receiver.

Johnson was a hot candidate last year and interviewed with Seattle before the Seahawks hired Mike Macdonald and figures to have suitors other than the Bears in this coaching cycle.

But Carroll’s NFL success and USC ties with Williams could make him an intriguing name for the Bears.

Carroll has given a few interviews since his coaching tenure ended with Seattle last January but has largely stayed out of the spotlight. He was seen a couple times at University of Washington practices; his son, Brennan, is UW’s offensive coordinator.

When Carroll was removed as Seattle’s head coach in January, the Seahawks announced he would remain in the organization as an adviser.

Carroll, though, is not thought to have had any real contact in an official capacity with the team since his removal as head coach.

Carroll said in the August Sports Radio 93.3 interview, which was co-hosted by former Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin along with Dave “Softy” Mahler, that he’d had no real interactions with the team since departing.

“I really haven’t,” Carroll said. “I haven’t talked to those guys at all.”

Carroll remained under contract with Seattle through the 2024 season as part of a deal thought to pay him $15 million per season.

Asked in August if he wanted to return to coaching Carroll said:

“I get asked (that) a lot so I’m pretty familiar with answering that,” Carroll said then in his first extended interview since the week he was dismissed. “I could coach tomorrow. I’m physically in the best shape I’ve been in a long time. I’m ready to do all the activities that I’m doing and feeling really good about it. I could (coach) but I’m not desiring it at this point. This isn’t the coaching season – we’ll see what happens (then). (But) I’m not waiting on it at all. I’m going ahead. I’ve got other things that I want to do that I’m excited about and I want to see how all that goes. I’m not thinking that I’m holding my breath (to coach), that sort of thing. If it’s been 40-something years, 48 years or whatever coaching and that’s it, I feel OK about that.”

Carroll revealed during that interview the teaching job at USC, where he coached from 2001-09 before coming to Seattle, a job that is set to begin in the spring. Carroll did not give specifics, but a few days later, the school confirmed the news stating: “We are excited to welcome Pete Carroll home to USC in a new capacity in which he can, as a legendary coach and leader, share his knowledge and experience with our students. We are working on the details and hope to share more specifics later.”

In October, the school released more details stating: “This spring, legendary USC football coach Pete Carroll is returning to campus – not on the field, but in the classroom – to teach graduating seniors his winning philosophy. Carroll will join USC Dean of Religious and Spiritual Life Varun Soni to co-teach BUAD 498: The Game Is Life, a new Marshall School of Business course designed to help students develop their personal gameplan for life after graduation, while using their USC education to conquer challenges along the way.”

If Carroll were to return to the NFL next season he would become the oldest coach in league history.

That distinction is currently held by Romeo Crennel, who was 73 years and 115 days when he was promoted to become interim coach of the Houston Texans in 2020 (Crennel was not retained following the 2020 season).

Carroll turned 73 on Sept. 15. He is tied for the 16th-most wins in NFL history with 170, going 170-120-1 in 18 seasons. That includes a mark of 137-89-1 with the Seahawks from 2010-23.

The Seahawks decided to make a change after Seattle went 9-8 each of the past two seasons, missing the postseason in 2023 for the second time in three years.

Seattle is currently 8-7 as it heads to Chicago and has scant playoff hopes that rest mostly on Arizona’s ability to beat the Rams on Saturday night.