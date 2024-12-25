‘Happy Gilmore 2’ trailer stars Adam Sandler with Travis Kelce cameo

By Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

It’s a “Happy” holiday for Adam Sandler and Netflix.

The first teaser for “Happy Gilmore 2” was released Christmas Day and shows Sandler’s unlikely hero back on the golf course and clashing with old nemesis Shooter McGavin.

In the 30-second trailer, Happy Gilmore hits one of his trademark crow hop drives, rides his driver like a horse and picks up a Boston Bruins jersey, just like in the original 1996 film.

A new co-star, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, also speaks the first words in the trailer as a country club employee: “It’s great to see you back, Mr. Gilmore.”

And the teaser includes a callback for fans, with Julie Bowen as Sandler’s love interest telling him “we’ve only just begun” — echoing the closing of the first movie.

The teaser doesn’t provide any hints about the main storyline of the film, but it appears that Sandler’s character will be back as if he never left. Also returning nearly three decades later will be Christopher McDonald as McGavin, Bowen as Virginia Venit, Ben Stiller and Dennis Dugan.

Along with Kelce, the new stars appearing in “Happy Gilmore 2” include Margaret Qualley, Bad Bunny, Kid Cudi, Eminem, Nick Swardson, Benny Safdie and others.

Also appearing in the new film will be numerous tristate area residents, who answered casting calls for extras in Morristown and Hoboken. The August call in Morristown was so well-attended that traffic backed up throughout the area with “Gilmore” fans hoping to appear in the sequel.

“Happy Gilmore 2” is the latest film in Sandler’s long-running partnership with Netflix.