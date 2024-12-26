Christmas boil order in Okanogan after water main break still in effect as of Thursday

Okanogan, Washington, residents spent Christmas under a boil order after a water main leak earlier this week. As of Thursday, the order is still intact.

The city of Okanogan’s water main break at the corner of Second Avenue and Queen Street happened on Sunday. Since then, residents have been advised to boil their water before drinking.

The city public works department has conducted water sampling that found samples to be “unsatisfactory” as of Christmas Day, according to a city statement.

Per the order, water must be boiled before being consumed but can still be used washing clothes and bathing. If residents experience dirty water, the city recommends flushing water through bathtubs and taking screens off faucets.