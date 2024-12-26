STA gets first double-decker bus for Christmas, rollout on Cheney line next September

Spokane Transit Authority now has its first double-decker bus, but the vehicles will not be ready for service until the second half of 2025.

Plans for a fleet of double-decker buses have been in the works for years, but STA did not anticipate their delivery until sometime next year. In the days before Christmas, the first two of seven buses made their arrival to Spokane.

STA CEO Susan Meyer called the buses an “exciting leap forward” for Spokane public transit.

“With their increased capacity, improved accessibility, and modern design, these buses will elevate the transit experience for our riders and set a new standard for public transportation in our region,” Meyer said in a statement.

The buses are the same model as double-deckers used in New York, Hong Kong and Dublin. They stand 13.6 feet tall, include 82 seats and can accommodate up to 108 riders. They provide seating for about 20 more passengers on each trip and free up curb space for loading. They are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and have space for two wheelchair users.

The seven buses were purchased for $9.9 million. According to STA spokesperson Carly Cortright, 75% of the cost is covered by state and federal grants.

The new buses will service Routes 6 and 66 between Spokane and Cheney. They are the final planned improvement to the Cheney corridor, which has included upgraded transit facilities, enhanced shelters and passenger amenities, as well as the double-decker buses.

“This will service the large volume of riders we serve going to Cheney each day to study and work at Eastern Washington University,” Cortright said. “Right now, many busses on that route are standing-room only. A double-decker bus allows sitting room for everyone.”

The buses will not be used for other routes because their height will not allow them to pass under many viaducts in the city. Route 6 and 66 uses the Jefferson viaduct, which has an appropriate clearance of over 14 feet. STA has redesigned the Boon Northwest Garage with taller doors to accommodate the buses’ height.

The five other purchased buses should be delivered in February, but no double-decker should carry passengers until September 2025. STA makes services changes three times a year in January, May and September. The buses will not be ready for the May service change because they must be licensed by the state, and drivers must be trained.

“We know our riders are excited to try the new double-deckers, but their patience will be worth the wait,” Meyer said in the statement.