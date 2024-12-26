The pick: Why Syracuse will beat Washington State in the Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO – In some alternate reality, where Washington State has a full squad for Friday’s Holiday Bowl matchup against No. 22 Syracuse, the Cougars wouldn’t just be in the fight. They might even be favored.

Quarterback John Mateer would be ready to throw the ball and scramble for yards. Running back Wayshawn Parker might break a long rush or three. Defensive lineman David Gusta would generate pressure in the backfield, and cornerback Ethan O’Connor might have an interception.

But in reality, WSU is around a 17-point underdog for a reason. Those guys have all hit the transfer portal and left the team, joining some 25 of their teammates, adding up to 28 transfer portal players total. It’s rocked the team, particularly in the wake of former head coach Jake Dickert’s departure, forcing a shorthanded defense to go up against prolific passer Kyle McCord and the Orange offense.

That’s why we’re predicting WSU to fall in the Holiday Bowl, which would be the Cougars’ fourth consecutive bowl game loss. Their last victory came in the 2018 Alamo Bowl.

It’s no knock on WSU, which has voted to allow portal-bound players to compete in Friday’s game. It’s hard to overcome the early exits this team has experienced. Many of the team’s best players to hit the portal won’t be suiting up. That includes the guys previously listed, plus offensive lineman Fa’alili Fa’amoe, safety Adrian Wilson, and linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah, who announced Thursday he was transferring to rival Washington.

It will add up to another bowl setback for the Cougars. They could surprise with a win. But our prediction is they won’t, namely because many of the players who engineered the team’s eight wins have left.

The pick: Syracuse 38, Washington State 17