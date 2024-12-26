This day in history: Hotels in Odessa and Newport destroyed in Christmas fires; one teen killed

Two fires in Eastern Washington, one in Odessa and the other in Newport, Wash., destroyed hotels on Christmas night. One person, a 17-year-old boy, died from injuries he sustained at the Grant Hotel in Odessa.

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1974: Comedian George Jessel spent Christmas visiting patients at the Spokane Veteran’s Administration Hospital.

His visit was part of a nationwide USO tour of VA hospitals. He was accompanied by several musicians and dancers.

Jessel was unable to perform his regular show, due to the snowy weather. Jessel and the troupe had driven in from Walla Walla, but going was slow. Jessel’s car ran out of gas and the occupants had to flag down a passing Washington State Patrol car.

Another car in the troupe was even later, so instead of performing a whole show, Jessel contented himself with visiting patients.

From 1924: Two terrible hotel fires in Eastern Washington, one in Odessa and the other in Newport, lit up the night skies on Christmas night.

The Grant Hotel fire in Odessa was the most tragic. The proprietor’s 17-year-old son died when he was overcome by smoke and flames while trying to flee the building.

His parents risked everything to carry the boy from the building. They rushed him by auto to the Sacred Heart Hospital in distant Spokane, but he died of his burns the next day. Several other people were injured, including a man who broke his leg after jumping from a window.

In Newport, residents of the French Hotel rushed in panic into the freezing night after a wood stove in an adjacent grocery store ignited the building.

Two buildings were destroyed in what was described as “the worst fire in the history of Newport.” No injuries were reported.