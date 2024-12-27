Dawson Cowan sparkles with 31 saves, Spokane Chiefs edge Wenatchee 2-1

From staff reports

Dawson Cowan made 32 saves and the Spokane Chiefs edged the Wenatchee Wild 2-1 in a Western Hockey League game at the Arena on Friday.

The Chiefs (23-11-0-0) played without captain Berkly Catton and forward Asanali Sarkenov, who are with their respective national teams at the World Junior Championship in Ottawa.

The Chiefs picked up a first-period goal by Cohen Harris, his third of the year, off assists from Owen Schoettler and Coco Armstrong.

Wenatchee (11-17-3-1) forward Kenta Isogai tied it with a power-play goal at 9:23 of the second period, his 14th goal of the season.

Spokane took a 2-1 lead 4:01 into the third period when Armstrong’s shot deflected off Sam Oremba’s body past Wild goalie Daniel Hauser for Oremba’s ninth goal of the season.

The Chiefs killed off two Wenatchee power plays during the third quarter, with Cowan making several quality saves.

Wenatchee coach Don Nachbaur, who coached with the Chiefs for seven seasons, pulled Hauser with 2:35 to go in favor of the extra skater, but Cowan again stood tall and the Chiefs held off the Wild.

Both teams went 1 for 5 on power plays. Wenatchee outshot Spokane 33-24.

The teams face each other again Saturday in Wenatchee.