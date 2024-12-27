Outdoor writing contest third place: Running song

By Charlotte Godinez Lakeside High School

Running is a beautiful ballad.

If you’re bored, mad, or annoyed, you just run.

If you’re tired, stressed or anxious, you just run.

It all seems to melt away,

becoming a cadence of calm.

The outdoor air is fresh and real.

No one tells you when to start or stop,

to come or go.

Whether alone or in a group,

The melodies of breathing cool air help you to relax.

Nature’s scenery goes by slowly so you can take it all in …

unlike a car, that turns the trees into a blur.

Earth’s music dances in your ears

along with the steady rhythm

of your feet

hitting the pavement.

The clouds kindly shelter you from the sun.

The sound of dancing leaves and birds

add a chorus to your running song.