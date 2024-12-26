Superman, Paddington, Bridget Jones and more: 20 films for 2025

From left, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" speak onstage at the Marvel Studios Panel during 2024 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 27, 2024, in San Diego. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images North America/TNS)

By Adam Graham The Detroit News

After largely taking 2024 off to regroup, superheroes will be back in full force: A new “Captain America” movie is due out in February, and “Superman” returns to the big screen in July. The Fantastic Four and the Thunderbolts crews will also be bringing their superpowers to cinemas.

And the year will also see the return of Bridget Jones, “Jurassic Park” and Paul Thomas Anderson, for starters.

Yes, there will be plenty to sort through at the movies in 2025, so here’s a list of 20 movies to circle on the calendar as the dust settles on 2024 and we head into the new year.

Circle those dates in pencil, not pen: as always, dates are subject to change. Movies are headed to theaters except where otherwise noted.

‘Wolf Man’

After reinventing “The Invisible Man” for modern audiences in 2020, writer-director Leigh Whannel takes on another Universal Monsters franchise, this time with Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner in the lead roles. (Jan. 17)

‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’

Bridget Jones is back, and she’s heading to streaming. Renée Zellweger returns for the fourth film in the rom-com franchise (its first entry since 2016’s “Bridget Jones’s Baby”), with Hugh Grant, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson returning to their roles. (Feb. 13, on Peacock)

‘Paddington in Peru’

The follow-up to one of the most beloved films in history, “Paddington in Peru” follows our favorite marmalade-loving bear back home to the jungles of Peru. With Hugh Bonneville, Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas, and Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington. (Feb. 14)

‘Sinners’

Michael B. Jordan stars as twin brothers Elijah and Elias (who are vampires, if early reports are to be trusted) in writer-director Ryan Coogler’s (“Black Panther”) first original film since 2013’s “Fruitvale Station.” (March 7)

‘Thunderbolts’

Florence Pugh (as her “Black Widow” character, Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (as his “Captain America” character, Bucky Barnes) and David Harbour (as Red Guardian) kick off the summer moviegoing season with this Marvel entry about a group of antiheroes leading missions for the U.S. government. (May 2)

‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’

Tom Cruise returns for the eighth installment in the death-defying “Mission: Impossible” series, the direct sequel to 2023’s “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” which may or may not signal the end of the franchise, though we’re leaning toward may not. (May 23)

‘28 Years Later’

It only feels like it’s been 28 years since the last one. The apocalyptic franchise returns for the first time since 2007’s “28 Weeks Later,” with Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes and Aaron Taylor-Johnson trying to outrun some really fast zombies. Danny Boyle directs. (June 20)

‘M3gan 2.0’

Everyone’s favorite meme turned successful movie franchise (2022’s “M3gan” earned $180 million worldwide) is back as the menacing, lifelike doll returns for more “Child’s Play”-inspired mayhem. (June 27)

‘F1’

“Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski turns his camera to Formula One racing, with Brad Pitt as a veteran driver called in to mentor a hotshot rookie (Damson Idris) who feels the need, the need for speed. (June 27)

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

A rebirth is what this series needs. Gareth Edwards (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) directs Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali in the latest chapter in this dino franchise that is starting to feel rather long in the tooth. (July 2)

‘Superman’

James Gunn reboots the entirety of the DC Comics Universe starting with this new take on Supes, with David Corenswet donning the iconic cape, Rachel Brosnahan as his squeeze, Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as his nemesis, Lex Luthor. (July 11)

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bacharach are the latest group of four tasked with making this twice-failed superhero franchise fantastic. This story is set in a ‘60s-inspired world, and features Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer. (July 25)

‘The Naked Gun’

Liam Neeson, funnyman? The “Taken” buttkicker shows off another special set of skills in the role of Frank Drebin Jr., in “The Lonely Island’s” Akiva Schaffer’s reboot of the classic comedy series. With Pamela Anderson and Paul Walter Hauser. (Aug. 1)

‘Freakier Friday’

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reunite, 22 years after they swapped bodies in 2003’s “Freaky Friday.” Is Pink Slip still together? (Aug. 8)

‘The Battle of Baktan Cross’

Leonardo DiCaprio was once pegged to star in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Boogie Nights,” but he turned down the role of Dirk Diggler in favor of a little movie called “Titanic.” Now, nearly 30 years later, the pair is working together for the first time. What more do you need to know? (Hopefully not much, since this project remains shrouded in secrecy.) (Aug. 8)

‘Michael’

High season for musical biopics continues with Antoine Fuqua’s telling of Michael Jackson’s life story, with Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, and Colman Domingo as his domineering father, Joe. (Oct. 3)

‘Tron: Ares’

Fifteen years after “Tron: Legacy” — and 43 years after the original “Tron” — the futuristic series continues, headed up by Jared Leto and featuring a returning Jeff Bridges with a soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails. (Oct. 10)

‘Wicked: For Good’

The first part is a smash sensation and is possibly headed toward Oscar glory, part two — filmed at the same time as the first — picks up right where we left off. (Nov. 21)

‘The Running Man’

Glen Powell takes on the role of Ben Richards, made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 film, as a contestant on a game show who has to literally run for his life. “Shaun of the Dead’s” Edgar Wright directs. (Nov. 21)

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

The first two films in the franchise made a combined $5.2 billion worldwide. James Cameron can do whatever he wants. (Dec. 19)