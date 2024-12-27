Two Idaho ski areas made Newsweek’s Top 10 in the nation – including the No. 1 spot

By Nicole Blanchard The Idaho Statesman

BOISE – Two Idaho ski areas just made a list of the top 10 best resorts in the country, and a local favorite even claimed the top spot in the competition.

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area was named the No. 1 ski resort of 2024 by Newsweek in a competition decided by readers’ votes. Sun Valley Resort in the Wood River Valley took the No. 4 spot.

“It’s humbling that Bogus Basin, a nonprofit, was selected alongside some of the nation’s most prestigious destinations,” spokesperson Susan Saad said in a news release.

Other top spots went to resorts in Utah, Colorado, California and New York, including Vail, Telluride, Deer Valley and Alta.

Newsweek readers also voted on the best snow-tubing park. Bogus earned the No. 7 slot in that poll. North Idaho’s Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg took No. 10.

The lists were part of a Newsweek Readers’ Choice contest that included products and experiences that run the gamut.

Idaho companies appeared on several lists, including best sleigh ride, best whitewater rafting adventure and best dude ranch.