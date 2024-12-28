WSU rewind: In Holiday Bowl loss, QB Zevi Eckhaus makes his case to start next year — depending on his decision

The best play Zevi Eckhaus made in Friday’s Holiday Bowl, even in his Washington State team’s 52-35 loss to No. 22 Syracuse, was never going to end up on SportsCenter’s top plays.

What it did accomplish was give WSU fans and coaches, whatever that staff looks like in the coming days and weeks, something to build on.

It alerted the Cougars and those who care about them that in the midst of turmoil, with coaches and players alike leaving the program, they may have a quarterback to build around.

The play came late in the third quarter, the Cougars trying to draw within one score, facing a third-and-4 inside Orange territory. Eckhaus dropped back, saw just a three-man rush, and realized he could buy some time in the pocket. He danced until a Syracuse pass rusher was closing in , then flicked an accurate pass over the middle to sophomore receiver Carlos Hernandez, who took it 42 yards for a touchdown.

Here’s the clip.

VIDEO HERE

Eckhaus completed 31 of 43 passes for 363 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also 11 carries for 28 yards and one score.

Outside of a couple of mistakes through the air, including an interception that took the wind out of WSU’s sails early in the fourth quarter, Eckhaus had a promising performance. He might have earned enough attention to field some NIL offers, even if he uses them to earn a bit more from the Cougars.

Nobody knows whether Eckhaus will wear a crimson uniform next season, not even Eckhaus . WSU’s Saturday announcement of Jimmy Rogers becoming the new head coach will surely inform Eckhaus’ decision. That’s not to mention other variables he must consider. He’ll need time to ponder his future, which he acknowledged after Friday’s game.

At the very least, though, Eckhaus planted himself near the top of Rogers’ wish list. He’s earned a starter’s credibility around the program, even if for only one game. In a program that is bleeding coaches and players, that matters.

“I just wanna enjoy the moment that I have with this team,” Eckhaus said after the game.

“You’re giving hugs and everything to people that you’re not gonna be with anymore, like these two guys to my right (Kyle Williams and Kyle Thornton). I just wanna enjoy the moment with the people that I’m here with. I don’t wanna think too far ahead.”

If Eckhaus’ Holiday Bowl outing was any indication of what he could provide next season at WSU, Rogers will likely enjoy what he sees. Another of Eckhaus’ best individual plays came early in the third quarter, in Cougars territory, when he had time to throw as the Orange rushed only four. He sat back and delivered a pass into the hands of receiver Josh Meredith between two levels of Syracuse defenders.

Here’s that clip.

VID HERE

Part of the reason Eckhaus found himself as the Cougars’ backup quarterback this season, falling short to John Mateer in a fall camp QB battle, was because he wasn’t as proficient on the ground.

Mateer was the superior athlete, coaches figured, and their bets paid off as Mateer totaled 15 rushing touchdowns to blossom into WSU’s first dual-threat quarterback in a long time.

Eckhaus didn’t have the same gear to his game, fashioning himself as more of a pocket passer, but he showed some promising moments on the ground on Friday.

To open the Cougars’ scoring, Eckhaus took a designed QB keeper and followed his blockers 7 yards for a touchdown . He also had a 13-yard scramble and a 6-yard rush later in the game.

It’s clear Eckhaus isn’t the runner Mateer is. He also might not have the arm Mateer does, but the Cougars can work with that. Eckhaus looks like a better passer on short and intermediate routes, using a deft touch to throw into tighter windows. If Mateer showed any weakness this fall, that was it.

Eckhaus still has to make a decision. But with his outing in the Holiday Bow, he’s making things more interesting – for fans and coaches and teammates alike.

Shackelford withdraws name from transfer portal

WSU wide receiver Tre Shackelford withdrew his name from the transfer portal, he announced on social media Saturday afternoon, ending his 12-day stint in the portal. He did not play in the Holiday Bowl.

Shackelford, who transferred from FCS Austin Peay last winter, totaled 10 catches for 144 yards and one touchdown this season, playing eight games and starting one. He missed the final four with an injury.

Shackelford’s best games were three-catch outings against San Jose State and San Diego State.

With Shackelford back in the fold, WSU stands to return him and Carlos Hernandez at the wideout positions, plus potentially Meredith, who is in the transfer portal.