Timeline: Cathy McMorris Rodgers through the years

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is leaving Congress at the end of 2024 after 20 years representing Eastern Washington in the U.S. House of Representatives and a political career that has spanned three decades. After working as an aide to state Rep. Bob Morton, she took over his seat at age 24 and rose to become House Republican leader in Olympia before winning a seat in Congress in 2004.

At the U.S. Capitol, she became one of the most influential GOP lawmakers in the House, first as a member of Republican leadership and then as chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee. Here are some highlights from her career.

1991: Soon after graduating from Pensacola Christian College, Cathy McMorris is hired to run the campaign of Bob Morton, a family friend in Kettle Falls. After he is elected to the state House, McMorris becomes his legislative aide.