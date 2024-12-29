Gonzaga coach Mark Few reunites with Steve Kerr, Tyronn Lue at Clippers-Warriors game

The Intuit Dome lights up with red, white and blue during the National Anthem prior to Saturday’s Gonzaga-UCLA game in Inglewood, Calif. (TYLER TJOMSLAND/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

LOS ANGELES – The timing of Gonzaga’s game against UCLA on Saturday allowed Zags coach Mark Few a chance to meet with Golden State coach Steve Kerr and the Los Angeles Clippers’ counterpart Tyronn Lue.

Few attended the Clippers’ 102-92 victory over the Warriors on Friday at Intuit Dome, the Clippers’ impressive new arena. Few, Lue and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra were Kerr’s assistants on Team USA’s gold -medal squad at the Paris Olympics in August. Stephen Curry hit four of his eight 3-pointers in the final three minutes as the U.S. held off France 98-87 in the final.

“It’s spectacular,” Few said of the Intuit Dome. “I was here (Friday night), I came to see Ty and Steve and it was great to catch up with them. But then to walk around here and really see the facilities, the practice court and weight room, everything. It’s beautiful.”

Minutes for Emmanuel

GU’s Emmanuel Innocenti has seen meaningful minutes for defensive purposes in a few previous games but the sophomore wing had a longer stint vs. UCLA and produced at both ends of the court.

The Tarleton State transfer nailed his first 3-pointer of the season – he only had four attempts in 11 previous games – to extend Gonzaga’s lead to 49-44 with 9 minutes, 9 seconds remaining. The 6-foot-5 native of France then contributed to a defensive stand that ended with a UCLA shot-clock violation. Innocenti played six minutes as GU tweaked the rotation after guard Khalif Battle was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul with 4:13 remaining in the opening half.

Innocenti took an elbow to the face while being called for a blocking foul on Sebastian Mack’s three-point play in the final minute. Innocenti has logged 61 minutes this season with just two double-digit stints – 14 vs. UMass Lowell and 13 against Long Beach State.

“We have tons of confidence in him, that’s why we subbed him there defensively (late), him and Mike (Ajayi) in there (is) our best defensive lineup,” Few said. “Unfortunately, Graham (Ike) and everybody was talking about no and-ones and no 3s, just a tough break.”

Nembhard heats up after dustup

Senior point guard Ryan Nembhard was held in check for most of the first 24 minutes. He had just two points – on a last-second jumper before the first-half buzzer – and three assists in the first half.

That changed after Nembhard and Eric Dailey Jr. locked up trying to secure a loose ball with 15:38 left in the second half. After review, both were assessed technical fouls, but the Zags kept the ball with the possession arrow in their favor.

Nembhard assisted on Ike’s basket seven seconds later and again a few possessions later. Nembhard then hit a 3-pointer and fed Nolan Hickman for another 3 that gave GU its first lead of the second half, 45-43, with 12:22 remaining.

Nembhard went on to score 14 of his 16 points and added five of his eight assists in the closing half. He had two field goals in the final minute, but the 86.7% free-throw shooter also missed a potential game-tying free throw, and his 50-footer in the closing seconds ricocheted off the backboard.

“That defense has been turning people over like crazy,” Few said. “They stung us for 11 in the first half, we only had four in the second half. They’ve been physically taking the ball from guards. So (Nembhard’s) eight assists, two turnovers in 40 minutes was spectacular, along with what Graham (24 points) was able to do.”