Motley Fool: Chew on this

Pet-supply purveyor Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is dealing with macroeconomic headwinds, but pet spending could be turning the corner. Chewy reported revenue up 4.8% year over year in its fiscal third quarter (which ended in October), an improvement over the previous quarter’s 2.6% increase. Management expects strong growth in its fourth quarter, too.

Chewy is pursuing initiatives to build growing streams of repeat revenue from customers – via its Autoship program, membership services and health care offerings. With Autoship, customers can have pet food and other supplies automatically shipped on a regular schedule. Autoship made up 80% of last quarter’s sales and grew 9% year over year.

Chewy is already the No. 1 pet pharmacy business in the U.S., and it operates its own veterinary clinics under the brand name Chewy Vet Care. Chewy is also adding more private-label offerings, which deliver fatter profit margins.

Chewy is building an ecosystem of services that provide almost everything a pet owner needs. The company’s net income has already rebounded in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Assuming its near-term earnings-growth momentum carries over to 2025, the stock could hit new highs next year. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Chewy.)

My Dumbest/Smartest Investment

My most regrettable investment? Back in the early 2000s, I bought Netflix when Fool co-founder David Gardner originally recommended it. I held on to my shares for a few years, then sold them because Netflix’s CEO, Reed Hastings, made some insensitive comments about Americans being self-absorbed. I don’t want to think about the could-have-beens if I’d kept those shares. But it taught me a valuable lesson: Hold on to good companies in bad times, as I did with Microsoft for about 10 years when it went sideways during its antitrust lawsuit days. – S., online

The Fool responds: Netflix had its IPO (initial public offering) back in 2002, and we recommended it in 2003. If you’d bought in, say, late 2003, you might have paid around $3 per share (on a split-adjusted basis). With the shares recently trading near $910 apiece, if you’d held on, you’d be sitting on a more than 300-fold gain, enough to turn a $1,000 investment into one worth around $303,000. You were smart to take a lesson from the experience, and if you’re still holding your Microsoft shares, you’ve enjoyed a more than ninefold gain over the past decade.

Ask the Fool

Q. I saw that a biotechnology stock, Cassava Sciences, plunged 84% in a single day. How can that happen? – G.L., Muskegon, Michigan

A. That’s a reminder that even a stock you might have researched and believe in can end up disappointing you.

Cassava’s shares cratered in late November, when news broke that an experimental drug had failed to produce significant improvement for Alzheimer’s patients in late-stage clinical testing. Drugs in development typically go through several rounds of clinical testing before the Food and Drug Administration FDA) considers approving them.

That would be bad news for any biotech company, but many biotechs have multiple drugs in development, and some already have FDA-approved treatments on the market. Yet Cassava was developing this one drug only, and it wasn’t yet approved, so investors were banking on trials going well. Additionally, the company has faced allegations of fraud, and its CEO resigned in July. There’s a lot investors could have been wary of.

Promising news can also make stocks like Cassava skyrocket quickly. But companies that already have growing revenue and profits are less likely to lose so much of their value when things go wrong.

Q. How is a “bear market” determined? – C.D., La Crosse, Wisconsin

A. When the stock market’s overall value drops by 10% from a recent high, that’s considered a “correction.” If it drops by 20% or more, it’s considered a “crash,” triggering a “bear market.”

A bear market can last days, weeks or even years. Long-term stock investors should expect them and not get freaked out when one happens – in fact, they’re perfect times to go shopping for great stocks on sale. The stock market has always recovered from corrections and crashes.