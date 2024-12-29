Washington, Inland Northwest lawmakers share commendations, condolences after death of former President Jimmy Carter

Regional lawmakers expressed their condolences, sharing memories and accomplishments of former President Jimmy Carter punctuated social media Sunday after the 39th president died at 100 as the oldest-living U.S. president in history.

Prior to and during his presidency, Carter visited Washington state on more than one occasion. Years later, lawmakers from the Evergreen State took to social media to recognize the peanut farmer turned president and Nobel Prize winner.

Gov. Jay InsleeOutgoing Washington Gov. Jay Inslee posted on the social media site X commending Carter’s position on renewable energy. Carter famously installed solar panels near the White House at his presidential inauguration, and went on to promote individual energy conservation to preserve natural gas.

“There are many reasons to reflect on the legacy of former President Jimmy Carter,” Inslee wrote. “One is the vision he had for renewable energy that is now being realized. Reagan took down Carter’s White House solar panels, but now they are sprouting up all over the country.”

Gov.-elect Bob Ferguson

Washington Attorney General and incoming Gov. Bob Ferguson shared a photo on Facebook of Carter speaking at a news conference after the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens, behind him in the photo is then-Gov. Dixy Lee Ray with a hand over his face.

“Jimmy Carter was a great American and lived a life devoted to service,” Ferguson’s post read.

Sen. Maria Cantwell

Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell, who represents Washington, shared a memo with a statement on Carter’s death, also applauding his environmental emphasis.

“President Carter was one of the first Presidents to truly understand the value of protecting and preserving our nation’s public lands and waters. We owe preservation of premiere Alaskan wilderness and many other wild places to his leadership,” she wrote.

Sen. Patty Murray

Patty Murray, a Democratic senator alongside Cantwell, posted on X a recognition of Carter’s continued efforts after his one term in office.

“President Jimmy Carter lived a life of public service long after he left the White House. His kindness and compassion – whether through his philanthropy here at home or his tireless efforts to broker peace around the world – were a model for all Americans. He will be greatly missed,” she wrote.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little

Republican Gov. Brad Little of Idaho highlighted Carter’s dedication for “service to others” on X.

“Jimmy Carter will be remembered as a man who dedicated his life to his country,” Little wrote. “His time in the Navy, as Governor of Georgia, President of the United States, and his humanitarian efforts after, remind us of the importance of service of others. May he rest in peace.”

Sen. Jim RischIdaho’s Republican Sen. Jim Risch posted on X on behalf of himself and wife Vicki Risch.

“God bless President Carter and his late wife Rosalynn. His service to our country and faith-based efforts to help those in need deserve respect and gratitude,” Risch wrote. “Vicki and I send our condolences to the Carter family.”

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson

Republican Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson, representing the state’s 2nd Congressional District, took to X to share thoughts and prayers from himself and wife Kathy Simpson.

“Kathy and I are saddened to hear of the passing of President Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States and a dedicated champion for Habitat for Humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carter family during this difficult time,” he wrote.